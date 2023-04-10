Allure Skin Health Owner Kimberly Monroe hosted a fitness networking event with retired professional bodybuilder Robby Robinson for her clientele at 804 Liberty Blvd. Suite 208 in Sun Prairie.
Robinson, who lives in Venice Beach, California, is a former Mr. Olympia and has won numerous national and world bodybuilding championships over his career. He flew into the Madison area to work with local competitors.
“This all came together after meeting Robby and working closely with body builders and personal trainers,” Monroe said. “I realized that our med spa goes hand and hand with fitness, and many of our patients are working hard to be healthy and fit.”
Her friend, Buddy Wright, who is also Darius Rucker’s bodyguard, introduced Monroe to Robinson.
“So much good came in my life from meeting Buddy,” Monroe said. “My goal was to empower and connect the two amazing worlds of bodybuilding and fitness. I wanted people to come and feel motivated.”
There were dozens of fitness gurus, clients and guests at the event.In addition, olympic swimmer Sophie Fiske was in attendance.
Monroe struggled to contain her emotions when expressing how happy she was to have many of her friends together.
“All of you are in my heart forever,” Monroe said. “You’ve played a part in my life and my stories. I’m so grateful for having all of you here.”