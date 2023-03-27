Allure Skin Health, located at 804 Liberty Blvd. Suite 208 in Sun Prairie, hosted an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 23 to show off its newly remodeled business.
Allure offered tours, skin care knowledge, door prizes and food for the public to see their new space. Owner Kimberly Monroe described Allure as a “med spa” that offers skin care services such as wrinkle relaxers, botox fillers (injectables), body contouring and more.
They now have more space to treat their clients in Sun Prairie, with six treatment rooms.
“We outgrew what our other space could handle,” owner Kimberly Monroe said. “It was too tight for our staff and clients.”
Monroe was emotional at the open house and expressed thanks to the community.
"I am all about our community," Monroe said. "I've watched Sun Prairie grow so much and I'm thankful I get to be a part of it."
Monroe is a member of the Sun Prairie Chamber and has been involved in CornFest.
"The relationship we have with the community is why our business is so strong," Monroe said.
She added that they were able to get through the pandemic and the construction process the last three years because of the large number of loyal clients in the community.
Allure’s Philosophy
"We want to connect you to the inner sense of beauty and confidence that everyone else sees when they look at you. It’s not always about 'fixing' how you look. Sometimes you need to change how you see yourself. Don’t project your fears onto what you see in the mirror...be beautiful."