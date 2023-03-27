Allure Skin Health, located at 804 Liberty Blvd. Suite 208 in Sun Prairie, hosted an open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 23 to show off its newly remodeled business. 

Allure offered tours, skin care knowledge, door prizes and food for the public to see their new space. Owner Kimberly Monroe described Allure as a “med spa” that offers skin care services such as wrinkle relaxers, botox fillers (injectables), body contouring and more.

