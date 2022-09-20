Kim Erb sold Ameriprint to Chris Warner after owning the company in Sun Prairie for over 35 years.
“It was the right time to retire,” Erb said. “I put in many years.”
According to its website, Ameriprint is a custom screen-printing and embroidery company that provides customized apparel and products to the community. They are located at 1708 Sunfield St.
Erb said she got into business when she married her husband and she started Ameriprint from the ground up.
“It’s a very homegrown business,” Erb said. “We are very community-based. All my customers are in Sun Prairie or Madison.”
Warner stressed the importance of keeping Ameriprint true to its core roots.
“It will be a family-run company just like it’s been for the past 40 years,” Warner said. “We are keeping the same mindset and feel that Kim created.”
To ensure a smooth transition, Erb is continuing to assist Warner even after the transfer of ownership.
“I want him to be successful,” Erb said. “There’s too many things with small businesses I had to learn the hard way. I want to make it easier for him.”
Warner grew up in the restaurant business. He has a background in industrial sales and took this job because he wanted to work for himself. He praised Ameriprint and said that it has a “strong customer base and good reputation in the community.”
Erb thanked the Sun Prairie community and all the support her long-time customers gave.
“There have been so many good people I’ve met over the years and it’s been a pleasure working with members of the community,” Erb said. “Sun Prairie is a very supportive community and I was proud to be a part of its business community. I’ve been fortunate enough to be here for over 40 years to see tremendous growth. I felt very privileged to help and be a part of this growth.”
Warner wants to make some “operation improvements in terms of efficiency” and “focus on promoting growth.” He added that he’ll bring in digital and wide format printing capabilities.
Erb said that Ameriprint has always been a “word of mouth” business and she is thankful for having faithful customers that have supported Ameriprint for 30 years.
“I’ve always enjoyed the people,” Erb said. “I was always very fortunate with the staff. I lucked out by having good people for a very long time.”
Erb’s favorite part of the business was that she could express her creative side.
“I liked working with artists on staff and working with customers to make designs that they liked,” said Erb. “We did a lot of promotional products for companies. I liked playing detective and figuring out what people liked to use for marketing programs. I liked the challenge of finding those products.”
Now that she is retired, Erb is looking forward to spending more time with her nine grandchildren and the rest of her family.
“I just want to thank all the people of Sun Prairie who have supported and worked with us over the years,” she said.
Visit Ameriprint’s website at https://ameriprintapparel.com/ameriprint_new/shop/home to learn more about available apparel options.