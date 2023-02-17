The annual Art Glass and Bead Show is being held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1220 S Grand Ave. in Sun Prairie on March 3-5 — marking the first time the show will be presented in Sun Prairie.
“Bringing the show to Sun Prairie means the world to me,” Meant to Bead owner Shannon Jambard said. “The Sun Prairie community has been so good to us.”
The annual show has taken place in the past at the Alliant Energy Center, but Jambard said it was time to find a new location. She has been a part of the Art Glass and Bead Show ever since she opened Meant to Bead, located at 201 E Main St., in 2005.
However, she recently took over the show in 2022.
“It’s important to me that the show continues on,” Jambard said. “Many people look forward to it each year. The Sun Prairie BID does so much for small businesses and I’m excited to have this show here.”
According to Jambard, the shows have been diminishing over recent years. It is the only annual bead show that she knows of in the Midwest.
“I hope to have between 2,000-3,000 people come through the doors, but I’m unsure because of COVID-19,” Jambard said.
The show is a three-day weekend event. Friday starts with six artists of different styles and abilities holding round-robin style classes for participants to spend some time with each artist learning new skills. Each artist will provide a take-home project for participants to put their new skills to the test. Skills that will be taught include metalsmithing and needle and thread stitching, among others.
On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a variety of classes for participants to join at both Meant to Bead and at the Hilton.
“We are a store that does a lot of education,” Jambard said. “We teach everything like metalsmithing, chainmail, stitching, lampwork and stringing.”
The classes range from beginner to advanced crafting. Students who take classes located at Meant to Bead will get free entrance to the 2023 Show.
“We bring people from all over the country in to teach,” Jambard said. “We have a variety of artists with a lot of experience. We are one of the last bead stores around. Come and explore what we do.”
The annual event draws people in from surrounding states to take classes and come experience the show.
According to Jambard, the next closest show is in Philadelphia and the one after that is in Tucson. The world’s largest retail bead show used to be in Milwaukee, but it went away with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets to the show are $5 per day or $8 for the weekend. They can be purchased online or at the door. To buy tickets and learn more about the classes and show, visit http://artglassandbeadshow.com/.