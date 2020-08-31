My name is Tenisha Winn. I am the new Community School Coordinator for Northside Elementary. Just a little bit about myself. I have worked within the Racine Unified School District for eight years. I began as a youth mentor/ advocate at Starbuck Middle School. After five years I resigned and became the program coordinator for the Racine Family YMCA Young Leaders Academy. During this time at the YMCA, I facilitated a program called PREP. PREP stands for Personal Responsibility Education Program. This program is geared toward middle school and high school students. One of the facets of the program is Sex Education which I facilitated at Case High School for a semester. I went back to RUSD in August of 2019 and began my work as a Community School Specialist at Knapp Elementary. Working as a Community School Coordinator is my calling. Having the ability to positively impact the lives of others, lets me know I am walking, living, and working in my purpose. I know I was made for this work. I have been where a lot of our families are and can closely relate to their trials and tribulations. I am very compassionate, heartfelt, full of positivity, joy, and love. I am a motivator, encourager, and faith-filled. These are traits I am proud to embody. I look forward to this new journey, in a new place, surrounded by new people. I am so grateful to be a part of the Sun Prairie family.
Winn is in at new Community School Coordinator
