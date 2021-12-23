The Sun Prairie Optimist Club has picked the following Youths of the Month for December.
Hudsun Eisenrich
Hudsun is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Michelle and Troy Eisenrich. Hudsun is being recognized as the December Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in Sun Prairie High School’s FFA. Her advisor is Ms. Herman.
Her extra-curricular activities include involvement and participation in DECA, National Honor Society, and Spanish Club. Her favorite volunteer event was ringing bells for the Salvation Army at Pick 'N Save with her fellow FFA members. She has also been a member of the SPHS girls varsity team.
Hudsun’s honors and awards include being recognized for the FFA Greenhand and Chapter degree, being a letter award recipient for SPHS soccer, and being selected as the captain of the club soccer team for three years.
Hudsun’s future plans include going to college and majoring in animal science.
Hudsun is beyond grateful for the many opportunities FFA has given her. She’d like to thank her current ag. teacher/advisor Ms. Herman, fellow FFA members, and her family for their constant support and encouragement. She’d also like to thank her other ag teachers, Mr. Osterhaus, Mr. Ziegler, and Mr. Kvalheim, for helping her discover the agricultural field and keeping her involved in it. She can’t wait for what the future will bring and currently spends any free time she has working on her Pontiac Fiero while listening to Volbeat and Savatage.
Caroline Renk
Caroline is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Brett and Rebecca Renk. Caroline is being recognized as a December Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in SPHS’s FFA. While in high school, Caroline has been involved in the following extra-curricular activities: FFA, Freshman basketball, Varsity Lacrosse (all four years of high school), National Honor Society, and Spanish Club.
Her honors and awards include: receiving an Academic letter every year while in high school, being selected as vice president of FFA as a junior and president as a senior, and being honored as November 2021 FFA officer of the month. She was also selected as the captain of the Varsity Lacrosse team during her junior and senior year.
Caroline’s future plans are to pursue a career as a marine veterinarian after college.
Caroline lives and works on a farm. She also tutors younger students in a variety of subjects.