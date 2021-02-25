Art is unity at the Westside Elementary School.
During the last couple of weeks, students have shared their inspirations and paintbrush finesse to create a school mural that celebrates diversity.
Madison’s State Street art mural project that highlights social and racial injustice provided the catalyst for the Westside Elementary School mural.
Westside Elementary Principal Nikki Burke said students and their parents visited the street-turned-into-art gallery this summer to learn about Black Lives Matter and racial issues.
Burke, who visited the State Street exhibit with her daughter, was inspired herself when she saw the “Black Girls Magic” piece.
“I thought our kids deserved to have some artwork like that, that reflects who they are, and who the community is,” Burke said.
One of those State Street artists, Mike Lroy, is leading the Westside Elementary kids as they design and paint the mural.
Already Lroy is seeing a lot of symbolism in the kids’ ideas.
“There is a common them of unity with family and friends,” Lroy said. “But we also have some adventurous artists who drew dragons.”
More than 180 students are participating in the mural, both in-person and virtually. Westside Elementary Teacher Matt Cleveland collected the kids’ drawings that were incorporated into the mural and created a virtual portfolio.
Under Lroy’s guidance, the kids sit in front of the mural—six feet apart—and paint a small segment of the design. Some kids, like Chloe Gillman, who put the finishing touches on an orange flower pedal, were wowed by the bright colors.
Lroy said peace signs and solidarity fists will offer subtle reminders of unity, interspersed along with flowers, trees and the Westside Wildcat mascot.
“As they grow and walk past this mural,” Lroy said. “They will see that they are all one here, all one family.”
Burke said the project is expected to create a sense of belonging — just like the 2018 mural that graces the school’s front hallway. That project was created with the help of Dane Arts Mural Arts and Prairie Phoenix Academy students.
Burke said the new mural, created by a whole other group of kids, will have lasting power.
“I love that this mural will grow with us and kids will walk by it and say ‘I did this’,” Burke added.
Parents and family members are also likely to see the mural project; the Westside Community School invites students and their families to take part in tutoring, classes, sports and activities and English classes at the site.
Lroy, who studied art at UW-Madison, has painted more than 20 murals for the City of Madison’s commissioned State Street project. His work can be seen throughout Madison, challenging racial and social mindsets. The Sun Prairie project and Lroy’s artist-in-residence at WES were funded with a 21st Century Community Learning grant.
Lroy and his art have inspired Westside Elementary School students, according to Westside’s Community Schools Coordinator Stacy Darga. She said the kids have followed the Black Lives Matter movement and are curious about Lroy’s art.
With the students helping to create the mural, Darga said, the art piece will have far-reaching meaning.
“We want kids to feel that we are their second family and they have got the support that they need and we hope that the mural reflects that,” Darga added.
The Westside Elementary School mural project is expected to wrap up in early March.
