Get into the spirit with Colonial Club online shopping

Help support the Colonial Club by buying holiday gifts at its online holiday shop.

Help support the Colonial Club by buying gifts at its online holiday shop. This year the Colonial Club gift shop is offering some of its most popular items online, including snowman koozies, colorful clip-on bulbs and holiday face masks.

These items, all around $5 each, make great gifts and stocking stuffers. All proceeds benefit the activities program at the Colonial Club.

Items for sale include:

Uncle Bob’s Ugly Sweater Bottle koozies — five different designs, $5 each

Uncle Bob’s Can Koozies (2 in a package) — $5 each

Uncle Bob’s Holiday Charms — 9 in package (they clip to your beard, hat, sweater, hair, etc) $5 each

Holiday masks — individually wrapped $5 each — 9 designs

Items can be shipped for an additional charge or arrange for a drive thru pick-up.

To order or more info, visit www.colonialclub.org.

The Colonial Club offers both educational and social activities, as well as a comprehensive set of social services to people age 55 and older all under the same roof.

