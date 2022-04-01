Fiction
“The Bone Orchard” by Sara A. Muelller
Charm is a witch, a prisoner, and a survivor. The last of a line of conquered necromantic workers, confined within the yard of regrown bone trees at Orchard House; the trees and their clattering fruit for the sake of her children, painstakingly grown with its fruit: Shame, Justice, Desire, Pride, and Pain. Charm is a whore, and a madam. The wealthy and powerful of Borenguard come to her house to buy time with the girls who aren't real. Except on Tuesdays, which is when the Emperor himself lays claim to his Charm herself. Charm is also the only person who can keep an empire together, as the Emperor summons her to his deathbed, and charges her with choosing which of his awful, faithless sons will carry on the empire—by discovering which one is responsible for his own murder.
“Peach Blossom Spring” by Melissa Fu
It is 1938 in China and as a young wife, Meilin’s future is bright. But with the Japanese army approaching, Meilin and her four-year-old son, Renshu, are forced to flee their home. Relying on little but their wits and a beautifully illustrated hand scroll, filled with ancient fables that offer solace and wisdom, they must travel through a ravaged country, seeking refuge. Years later, Renshu has settled in America as Henry Dao. Though his daughter is desperate to understand her heritage, he refuses to talk about his childhood. How can he keep his family safe in this new land when the weight of his history threatens to drag them down? Yet how can Lily learn who she is if she can never know her family’s story?
Nonfiction
“Ancestor Trouble” by Maude Newton
Maud Newton’s ancestors have vexed and fascinated her since she was a girl. Her mother’s father was said to have married thirteen times and been shot by one of his wives. Her mother’s grandfather killed a man with a hay hook and died in a mental institution. Maud’s father, an aerospace engineer turned lawyer, was a book-smart man who extolled the virtues of slavery and obsessed over the “purity” of his family bloodline, which he traced back to the Revolutionary War. He tried in vain to control Maud’s mother, a whirlwind of charisma and passion given to feverish projects: thirty rescue cats, and a church in the family’s living room where she performed exorcisms. Their divorce was a relief. As obsessive in her own way as her parents, Maud researched her genealogy to discover deeper truths.
“Riverman” by Ben McGrath
For decades, Dick Conant paddled the rivers of America, covering the Mississippi, Yellowstone, Ohio, Hudson, as well as innumerable smaller tributaries. These solo excursions were epic feats of planning, perseverance, and physical courage. At the same time, Conant collected people wherever he went, creating a vast network of friends and acquaintances who would forever remember this brilliant and charming man even after a single meeting. A riveting story of a riveting American folk hero, who traveled solo for thousands of miles – and then disappeared off the coast of North Caroline in 2016.
Large Print
“The Investigator” by John Sandford
Letty Davenport, the brilliant and tenacious adopted daughter of Lucas Davenport, takes the investigative reins in the newest thriller from #1 bestselling author John Sandford.
By age twenty-four, Letty Davenport has seen more action and uncovered more secrets than many law enforcement professionals. Now a recent Stanford grad with a master’s in economics, she’s restless and bored in a desk job for U.S. Senator Colles. Letty’s ready to quit, but her skills have impressed Colles, and he offers her a carrot: feet-on-the-ground investigative work, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security. Letty is partnered with a DHS investigator, John Kaiser, and they head to Texas. When the case quicky turns deadly, they know they’re on the track of something bigger. Lorelai and her group have set in motion an explosive plan . . . and the clock is ticking down. Also available on audio CD and in Overdrive.
“The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian
Tanzania, 1964. When Katie Barstow, A-list actress, and her new husband, David, bring their Hollywood friends to the Serengeti, they envision giraffes gently eating leaves from the tall acacia trees, great swarms of wildebeests, and herds of zebra storming the sandy plains. Their glamorous guests—including the celebrated Black actor who stars alongside Katie in the highly controversial film “Tender Madness”—will spend their days taking photos, and their evenings drinking wine. The privileged and the wealthy Americans expect ‘civilized’ adventure so they can share stories a plenty to tell their friends back on Rodeo Drive. What Katie and her glittering entourage do not expect is this: A kidnapping gone wrong, their guides bleeding out in the dirt, and a team of Russian mercenaries herding them into Land Rovers, guns to their heads. It’s a vacation gone seriously amiss…Also available on audio CD.
Audiobooks
“The Club” by Ellery Lloyd
The Home Group is a glamorous collection of celebrity members' clubs dotted across the globe, where the rich and famous can party hard and then crash out in its five-star suites, far from prying eyes. Island Home is the most spectacular of all, a closely-guarded luxury resort, just off the English coast—and its three-day launch party is easily the most coveted A-list invite of the decade. Behind the scenes though, tensions are at breaking point: the overambitious and over budget project has pushed the Home Group's CEO and his long-suffering team to its limit and each has something to hide – and that's before the beautiful people with ugly secrets even set foot on the island. Also available in Overdrive.
“The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn
The brand-new historical novel based on a true story from the bestselling author of The Rose Code and The Alice Network In the snowbound city of Kiev, wry and bookish history student Mila Pavlichenko organizes her life around her library job and her young son - but Hitler's invasion of Russia sends her on a different path. Given a rifle and sent to join the fight, Mila must forge herself from studious girl to deadly sniper - a lethal hunter of Nazis known as Lady Death. When news of her three hundredth kill makes her a national heroine, Mila finds herself torn from the bloody battlefields of the eastern front and sent to America on a goodwill tour. Still reeling from war wounds and devastated by loss, Mila finds herself isolated and lonely in the glittering world of Washington DC - until an unexpected friendship with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and an even more unexpected connection with a silent fellow sniper offer the possibility of happiness. But when an old enemy from Mila's past joins forces with a deadly new foe lurking in the shadows, Lady Death finds herself battling her own demons and enemy bullets in the deadliest duel of her life. Based on a true story, “The Diamond Eye” is a haunting novel of heroism born of desperation, of a mother who became a soldier, of a woman who found her place in the world and changed the course of history forever. Also available in large print and in Overdrive.
Teen
“A Thousand Steps into Night” by Traci Chee
In the realm of Awara, where gods, monsters, and humans exist side by side, Miuko is an ordinary girl resigned to a safe, if uneventful, existence as an innkeeper's daughter. But when Miuko is cursed and begins to transform into a demon with a deadly touch, she embarks on a quest to reverse the curse and return to her normal life. Aided by a thieving magpie spirit and continuously thwarted by a demon prince, Miuko must outfox tricksters, escape demon hunters, and negotiate with feral gods if she wants to make it home again. But with her transformation comes power and freedom she never even dreamed of, and she'll have to decide if saving her soul is worth trying to cram herself back into an ordinary life that no longer fits her... and perhaps never did. Also available in Overdrive.
“The Upper World” by Femi Fadugba
Today; during arguably the worst week of Esso's life, an accident knocks him into an incredible world--a place beyond space or time, where he can see glimpses of the past and future. But if what he sees there is true, he might not have much longer to live, unless he can use his new gift to change the course of history. Tomorrow Rhia's past is filled with questions, none of which she expects a new physics tutor to answer. But Dr. Esso's not here to help Rhia. He's here because he needs her help--to unravel a tragedy that happened fifteen years ago. One that holds the key not only to Rhia's past, but to a future worth fighting for. Also available on Playaway.
Children
“Daughter of the Deep” by Rick Riordan
In this story inspired by Jules Verne's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," Ana Dakkar, a freshman at Harding-Pencroft Academy, a five-year high school that graduates the best marine scientists, naval warriors, navigators, and underwater explorers in the world, makes astounding discoveries about her heritage and puts her leadership skills to the test against deadly enemies from a rival school. Also available in Overdrive.
“Over and Under the Canyon” by Kate Messner
Over the canyon, the sun scalds the air, and bakes the desert mud to stone. But under the shade of the canyon hides another world, where bighorn sheep bound from rock to rock on the hillside, roadrunners make their nests in sturdy cacti, and banded geckos tuck themselves into the shelter of the sand. This book takes readers on a journey through the wonders concealed in the curves of the canyon, and all the secret life hidden in its arms.