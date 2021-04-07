Paul and Dolly Wagner for faithfully delivering meals each Monday from Sunshine Supper to the Colonial View neighborhood.

Sunshine Supper's goal is to provide a hot, healthy, nutritious meal to individuals and families who would otherwise go without. 

Sunshine Supper 1632 W. Main St. offering drive thru service on Monday and Wednesday nights from 5-6 p.m. For safety and traffic control, please enter the parking lot off of Hart Road.  Please check for updates on the Sunshine Supper Facebook page.
Load comments