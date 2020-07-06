Shelter from the Storm Ministries (SFTSM) recently received a $1,180 grant from Willy Street Co-op to install a new Maya Angelou Healing Garden at its Sun Prairie shelter.
Shelter From the Storm Ministries has housed 94 individuals from homeless single mother families since their incorporation in 2017 and have a consistent wait list for services.
Residents receive education, job training, financial literacy, drivers licensing, credit repair, and food and vehicle support along with child play and adult talk therapy at no cost.
“The Maya Angelou Healing Garden will be designed by our residents with the help of the local Garden Club and Jung Garden Center and will utilize the free heirloom garden seeds provided by the Dane County Library system” as well as perennial plant cuttings from local gardeners, according to the grant application.
SFTSM is requesting discounted fruit trees and larger shrubs to plant in fall from local nurseries and plan to make plaques for the garden path with inspirational quotes from Maya Angelou.
“Many of our residents have grown up in urban areas and have never had the opportunity to plant and grow much,” the grant application reads.
Funds will support plantings, engraved garden markers, and gardening equipment and supplies.
For more information, log on to https://sftsm.org/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.