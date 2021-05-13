Sun Prairie B.E.A.M. Award ceremony set for May 16

The 3rd Annual Sun Prairie Black Excellence Achievement Makers (B.E.A.M) Awards will honor hundreds of scholars and adults in a May 16 car parade.
The parade will start at Patrick Marsh Middle School at 1 p.m. Community members can line up, wave to and cheer for awardees anywhere along Columbus Street. Distinguished guests will be on Church Street. Live video broadcasting on KSUN starting at 12:30 p.m. sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun/
Over 500 awards will be given to Sun Prairie Black scholars and Black adults, including staff, leaders and parents/guardians. This year scholars were nominated by their teachers based on the following five categories:
● Models Excellence in Academics
● Models Excellence in Teamwork
● Exemplary Peer Leadership
● Models Excellence in Responsibility
● Extraordinary Growth
Organizers says this event helps counteractive negative behaviors or attitudes being assigned to Black scholars in Sun Prairie. This event challenges the narrative by “shining a beaming light” on the positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in the community. B.E.A.M. organizers believe it is imperative that this event is celebrated as a part of the greater community that is Sun Prairie.
