A Socktober success
In 2005, Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning launched the fundraising campaign #SOCKTOBER that runs every October.The #SOCKTOBER campaign helps to collect brand new socks for C.A.R.D.S. Closet to distribute to kids and adults throughout the Sun Prairie community. Each year the goal was between 100-200 pairs of new socks. This year, in 2020, the campaign hit a record number and collected a whopping 2,103 pairs of socks. Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning thanks everyone who donated and helped with this amazing amount of support this year.

