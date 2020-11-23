In 2005, Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning launched the fundraising campaign #SOCKTOBER that runs every October.The #SOCKTOBER campaign helps to collect brand new socks for C.A.R.D.S. Closet to distribute to kids and adults throughout the Sun Prairie community. Each year the goal was between 100-200 pairs of new socks. This year, in 2020, the campaign hit a record number and collected a whopping 2,103 pairs of socks. Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning thanks everyone who donated and helped with this amazing amount of support this year.
A Socktober success
