The Sun Prairie Area Chorus invites new members to join with the practices starting up Sept. 7 every Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Methodist Church, 702 North St. Sun Prairie.
Founded in 2012, the Sun Prairie Area Chorus is a collaborative group of individuals who simply love music. Living in Sun Prairie, Madison, DeForest and other area communities, people of all ages are welcome to join the Chorus. The mission of the Sun Prairie Area Chorus is to welcome, entertain and inspire audiences as we join in our collective love of choral music.
For more information visit sunprairieareachorus.com or the Sun Prairie Area Chorus Facebook page.