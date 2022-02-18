Online fans are rejoicing that the Roxci Rae Collection store has opened in Sun Prairie and they can step up to the Goddess Bar to try products in person.
Sun Prairie business owner Dazarrea Ervins is the inspiration behind the collection of wigs, hair extensions and false lashes that are adored by customers.
Ervins started Roxci Rae to fulfill her own beauty needs.
As a recent college grad in her 20s, Ervins noticed her hair falling out from her stressful pace of life. She tried hair extensions on the market but found they were cheaply made.
“It was so frustrating to spend money and have it go down the drain when the hair didn’t hold up,” Ervins said.
Ervins, a 2009 Sun Prairie High School grad, started doing some research and found out the expensive product she was buying wasn’t the virgin hair it was advertised as. She started to hunt for top-quality products by purchasing samples and then putting the hair through bleaching, burning and coloring tests.
“I had all this information and my mom said I should start my own company, find the top-of-the-line virgin hair and offer it because I knew I wasn’t the only one having this problem,” Ervins recalled.
The Roxci Rae Collection store opened July 2021 at 2045 McCoy Road. Ervins said it is great to welcome customers in person after four years of operating a successful online store.
The collection’s creme-de-la-creme products are made from virgin hair: that’s human hair, from one donor, that has never been processed with perms, color, heat, or excessive washing. It took Ervins nearly four years to find a vendor that meet all her criteria.
At the Sun Prairie store’s Goddess Bar, customers can try on what fits their style.
Ervins playfully names the Roxci Rae Collection products. Tiffany, Monica and Mariah virgin hairpieces cost $250-265 and are pre-plucked with a natural hairline and 180% density. The top-of-the-line Amelia, Tokyo and Bella are of even higher quality and can be custom colored.
Customers on a budget can also get synthetic hair products, all that meet Ervins’ triple quality checks.
“Our education and knowledge of the products is a huge selling point,” Ervins said. “If someone is standing behind the store register they know everything and anything about the products on the sale floor.”
It’s also important, Ervins added, to educate customers on how to take care of their hair product to keep it looking beautiful and long-lasting. Customers can watch Ervins’ fun and informational video on Facebook to give their hair “some tender loving care.”
“You can buy the best product but if you don’t take care of it, it’s not going to work for you,” Ervins said. “It’s like buying a BMW and putting unleaded in it when it’s only supposed to get premium.”
Dreaming about Roxci Rae When Ervins was 7 years old, she dreamed she was walking down a sunny, palm-tree-lined street as a glamorous young woman. There was a billboard overhead with the name Roxci Rae and adoring fans were looking at her and whispering, “Hey, that’s Roxci Rae.”
In 2017 when she was ready to launch her online store Ervins was stumped on what to call the business, but then she remembered her dream.
“It hit me in the head, that this is what I was supposed to be doing,” said Ervins, who had graduated with a childcare degree.
Her mom, a business owner and her dad, a marketing expert, gave Ervins advice on starting Roxci Rae, and they still serve as her sounding board, along with other mentors. Ervins also gets help from her brother and her kids, especially 13-year-old Zayvion who has grown a following from customers with his live Facebook posts.
Once the online business was up and running, Ervins set up a one-woman marketing blitz, going to Walmart and other business parking lots and handing out flyers to potential customers. She would also canvas neighborhoods, beauty salons, and any other place to let people know about her products.
Ervins would attract a lot of attention when she opened up her car trunk for customers to pick up their products.
“A customer would ask a question and I would be pulling these wigs out of my trunk and they would try them on,” Ervins said. “People driving by were wondering what was going on and then I would sell products to them too.”
During the pandemic, Ervins, the mother of four boys, ages 13, 7, 5 and 3, delivered products to her customers.
“After their virtual homeschooling was done, they knew it was time to go out for deliveries,” Ervins said. “I would load them all up in the van with their tablets, chargers, snacks and toys, and I would make my rounds.”
Now with the McCoy Road store, Ervins especially likes the one-on-one with customers and invites them to try on wigs and hair extensions behind a curtain.
“We turn up the music, get some juice and have fun and party,” Ervins said.
Hair, and the way a person feels about themselves, is not vanity, Ervins said, it’s an important part of a person’s mental health. One of the most gratifying things Ervins says is when she empowers customers to be their best.
“I just love what I do and I am motivated by making people feel good and confident about themselves,” Ervins said. “That is what keeps me going.”
Find out more about the company at www.roxcirae.com or on Facebook, visit Roxci Rae Collection at 2045 McCoy Road, or call 608-318-0313.