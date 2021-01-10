Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators have been at the front lines this year providing food and other resources to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents in the Rolling Prairie, Vandenburg Heights and The Elements neighborhoods facing eviction, health problems, or just needing a boost to get by have found relief through the program.
In 2020 the program helped more than three times as many people as last year. The year capped off with bringing toys to around 150 kids during the holiday, said Navigator program specialist George Chavez.
“Needless to say, that was a beautiful thing,” said Chavez at the Jan. 5 virtual Committee of the Whole meeting.
Chavez, along with Katrina Collins, Teran Peterson, Thedora Smith and Barry Mahlum make up the Neighborhood Navigators team.
Navigators get to know people and learn about their needs and how they want to improve their neighborhoods. Then the navigators partner up with organizations, businesses, non-profits and individuals to help residents. The program receives city funding and also brought in $23,635 in grants, donations and other revenue sources last year. In-kind donations added up to $24,150 in 2020.
When neighbors said there were issues with distressed properties, a task force was created to clean up properties and encourage landlords to fix violations. Chavez said a home in foreclosure in Vandenburg Heights, that created an eyesore across from the remodeled park, got a clean-up in 2020.
The newest navigator, Elements resident Barry Mahlum started in March and said his kids and he are off to a great start meeting neighbors.
“The relationships that we have all built has been amazing. You get to see the people in the community. I know people in 15 buildings and I even know their pets and their kids. I just enjoy helping people out,” Mahlum told Sun Prairie alders during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
In 2021 the navigators are set to create a Friends of Neighborhood Navigators group and partner up with the Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service. There will also be more mental health support and staff training.
Chavez said the youth mentorship program is also set to expand by teaching kids and teens about life skills—cooking, cleaning, and other household tasks. He hopes to get landlords to donate the use of a community room or apartment as a site for group classes.
The program also helps residents in other neighborhoods. District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie gave a shout-out to navigator Peterson for subbing as a meal delivery driver to the Colonial View Apartments.
Crombie said the navigator program is an asset to the City of Sun Prairie.
“This has been one of the best investments we have made since I have been on the council,” Crombie said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It is just wonderful to have a program like this in our neighborhoods.”
