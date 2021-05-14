Sophia Monforte

Year in School: Junior

Parent’s names: Eric and Vicky Monforte

High School Activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award

Extra-curricular activities: Choir, Destination Imagination, Drama/Theatre Productions, Archery, A Capella Choir, and Amnesty International.

Honor and/or awards: Sheehan Math Award, Honor Roll, and National Junior Honor Society. Sophia’s future plans involve going to college to become a music teacher, specifically in the choir direction. 

Azarae Hanger

Year in school: Senior

Parent’s names: Amy Amegashie and Eddie Hanger

High school activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award

Extra-curricular activities: MSAN, Environment Club, BSU, AVID Gives Back and NHS. 

Honor and/or awards: Links Incorporated Award, Black Excellence in Exemplary Peer Leadership Award, Sun Prairie Academic Award, Sun Prairie Cardinal Way Award, Sun Prairie Academic Pin Award, and the Martin Luther King Jr Outstanding Person Award.

Future plans: going college in London to study fashion marketing. 

What else should we know about you: I love my dog.

Recommended for you