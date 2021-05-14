Sophia Monforte
Year in School: Junior
Parent’s names: Eric and Vicky Monforte
High School Activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award
Extra-curricular activities: Choir, Destination Imagination, Drama/Theatre Productions, Archery, A Capella Choir, and Amnesty International.
Honor and/or awards: Sheehan Math Award, Honor Roll, and National Junior Honor Society. Sophia’s future plans involve going to college to become a music teacher, specifically in the choir direction.
Azarae Hanger
Year in school: Senior
Parent’s names: Amy Amegashie and Eddie Hanger
High school activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award
Extra-curricular activities: MSAN, Environment Club, BSU, AVID Gives Back and NHS.
Honor and/or awards: Links Incorporated Award, Black Excellence in Exemplary Peer Leadership Award, Sun Prairie Academic Award, Sun Prairie Cardinal Way Award, Sun Prairie Academic Pin Award, and the Martin Luther King Jr Outstanding Person Award.
Future plans: going college in London to study fashion marketing.
What else should we know about you: I love my dog.