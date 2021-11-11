Sun Prairie High School student actor Eli Gillatzer welcomes the chance to bring the Nutcracker to life without the restrictions of the pandemic.
With its first performance in two years in front of a live audience, the cast can close up that six feet social distancing requirement, and dance and go to battle on stage
“The fencing scenes are a big selling point of the show, and it is hard to have a good fencing scene when you are six feet apart,” Gillatzer said.
Gillatzer along with more than 80 students will perform an adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” morphing it into a witty family-friendly play with spoken words. Performances are Nov. 11-14 at the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center.
The last musical performance was 2019’s “Footloose” production as the COVID-19 curtailed theatre last year. Award-winning Director Marsha Heuer said it’s great to be in front of a live audience again with this November performance.
“Most people only know of ‘The Nutcracker’ from the ballet, but putting words to this story and layering music and choreography has given students a new way to grow in their skills and will allow all ages of our community audiences a chance to enjoy live theatre again,” Heuer said.
Sun Prairie High School student Sarah Rhoads helped Heuer choreograph the show and said even though many live performances were canceled last year, dancers still found ways to move and practice their art.
Gillatzer said he enjoys playing the Nutcracker, honing in on the character’s strict, militaristic personality as he comes to life on Christmas Eve and leads Clara into a land of adventure.
Cast under a spell by the evil Mouse King, the prince-turned-Nutcracker battles his nemesis to come back to human form and into the arms of Clara.
With more than a month of rehearsal, the cast and crew of “The Nutcracker” are ready for their encore.
“Everybody in the cast and crew has done an absolutely amazing job with this production,” Gillatzer said. “We haven’t just brought our A-game, we’ve gone a step above.”
The Nutcracker performance is Nov. 11-14 at the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center, inside Sun Prairie High School at 888 Grove St. Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 pm. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
Purchase tickets at SPPerformingarts.org or call (608) 834-6848.