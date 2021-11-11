The 22nd annual Holiday Arts and Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 13 at Bristol Lutheran Church, located at 6835 Hwy. N in the Town of Bristol. Admission is a $1 donation or a non-perishable food item, with all food donated to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
Woodwork, paper crafts, sewing items, earrings, knitted items, Pampered Chef and more will be available. Concessions will also be available, including homemade goods, along with a child safe play area.
Individuals with questions about the Holiday Arts and Craft Show should call Tammy Weiss at 608-837-4898.