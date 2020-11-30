Celebrate Christmas with drive-thru live nativity

Capture the Christmas spirit this year by visiting a COVID-safe event in the Sun Prairie community with your family.
Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St. is hosting a Drive Through Live Nativity on Friday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 — 8 p.m. Grab your family, hop in the car, and sip a hot beverage as you view scenes that recount the events leading up to Jesus’ miraculous birth in the manger.
You’ll see Caesar Augustus, Joseph and Mary, shepherds, and angels realistically portrayed by SPUMC volunteers as well as live animals bringing the experience to life as you slowly drive past six scenes inspired by scripture. Traditional Christian music and the warmth of distanced fellowship will prepare your heart and mind for the week leading up to Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.