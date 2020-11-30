Celebrate Christmas with drive-thru live nativity
Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St. is hosting a Drive Through Live Nativity on Friday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 — 8 p.m.

Capture the Christmas spirit this year by visiting a COVID-safe event in the Sun Prairie community with your family.

Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St. is hosting a Drive Through Live Nativity on Friday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 — 8 p.m. Grab your family, hop in the car, and sip a hot beverage as you view scenes that recount the events leading up to Jesus’ miraculous birth in the manger.

You’ll see Caesar Augustus, Joseph and Mary, shepherds, and angels realistically portrayed by SPUMC volunteers as well as live animals bringing the experience to life as you slowly drive past six scenes inspired by scripture. Traditional Christian music and the warmth of distanced fellowship will prepare your heart and mind for the week leading up to Christmas.

