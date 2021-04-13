Sun Prairie B.E.A.M. Award ceremony set for May 16

Over 500 awards will be given to Sun Prairie Black scholars and Black adults, including staff, leaders and parents/guardians at the B.E.A.M. award ceremony on Sunday, May 16.

The 3rd Annual Sun Prairie Black Excellence Achievement Makers (B.E.A.M) Awards will honor hundreds of scholars and adults in a May 16 car parade starting at 1 p.m. in downtown Sun Prairie near City Hall, 300 E. Main St, Sun Prairie.

Over 500 awards will be given to Sun Prairie Black scholars and Black adults, including staff, leaders and parents/guardians. This year scholars were nominated by their teachers based on the following five categories:

● Models Excellence in Academics

● Models Excellence in Teamwork

● Exemplary Peer Leadership

● Models Excellence in Responsibility

● Extraordinary Growth

Organizers says this event helps counteractive negative behaviors or attitudes being assigned to Black scholars in Sun Prairie. This event challenges the narrative by “shining a beaming light” on the positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in the community. B.E.A.M. organizers believe it is imperative that this event is celebrated as a part of the greater community that is Sun Prairie.

