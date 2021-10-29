Sun Prairie Public Library – An inviting place with something for everyone!
Library Closed
The library will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 for Thanksgiving. The drive-thru book drops will remain open.
Children’s & Teen Services
Storytime
Join us for Small Fry Storytime on Mondays at 10 a.m. in the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group or on the SPPL YouTube Channel, and Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group or on the SPPL YouTube Channel. Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/storytimeinfo for up-to-date info.
Outdoor Family Storytimes will continue on Wednesdays, at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. Call the Children’s Desk at 825-0701 for more information.
K-5th Fun with Ms. Sammy
Join Ms. Sammy for all kinds of K-5th grade fun! Watch for 3rd-5th Grade Book Club, with optional Meet Ups Online. And don’t forget Gaming with Sammy Online! Program days/times are available on our event calendar, and registration is required.
Teen Programs
Tween Book Club meets Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m., Teen Book Club meets Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m., Teen Gaming meets Friday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m., and Teen Creativity Club meets Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. All programs are held via Zoom. All teen programs are intended for grades 6-12 and require registration: www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/teens.
Adult Services
Gentle Tai Chi
Thursday, Nov. 4, 11 and 18 2-2:45 p.m.
Take an afternoon rejuvenation break and join us for Gentle Tai Chi! Tai Chi is slow, mindful exercise which focuses on attention to the breath and has been proven to be helpful for strength, alignment, flexibility, stress management, cognitive fitness, and balance of body, mind and spirit. It’s practical, relaxing, and can be modified for a wide range of special needs. Facilitated by certified master instructor, Jody Curley, M.A. This program will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar for each date you wish to attend at www.sunlib.org.
Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War
Tuesday, Nov. 9 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Hundreds of African American soldiers and regimental employees represented Wisconsin in the Civil War, and yet these individuals are rarely mentioned in state histories. Jeff Kannel, local historian and author, will discuss the research behind his book Make Way for Liberty, through which he hopes to shine a light on the crucial role of African Americans from Wisconsin in the Civil War. This program will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Fermenting Vegetables
Wednesday, Nov. 17 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Make the most of this year’s fall bounty, improve your health, and enjoy fermented vegetables all year long! Learn how to make sauerkraut, kim chi, and pickled vegetables, along with the equipment needed, troubleshooting tips, where to find resources for more information — and you’ll also receive a few tasty recipes! Facilitated by registered dietician, Laura Poe Mathes. This program will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club
Sunday, Nov. 21 3-4 p.m.
A monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors. Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin. Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real! This month is “Reader’s Choice”! All participants will be invited to talk about one or two works by Black authors/creators that they would like to share with the group. The Urban SUN book club will meet via Zoom until further notice. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Join the Dream Bus bookmobile on Monday nights from 4-6 p.m. at Rolling Prairie apartments, The Element on Main apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools, The Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, and the Sun Prairie YMCA. Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more! Masks are required. Staff will have free masks available upon request.
Mondays:
Rolling Prairie Apartments — 415 S. Bird Street
4 — 4:30 p.m.
The Element on Main Apartments — 102 Park Circle
4:40 — 5:15 p.m.
Vandenburg Heights Park — 1020 Vandenburg Street
5:25 — 6 p.m.
Library Board Appoints Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee
The Sun Prairie Public Library Board recently appointed seven community members to the newly established Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee. The purpose of the D.E.I. Advisory Committee is to advise and guide the Library Board as they review policies and procedures, set priorities and goals within the strategic plan, and expand services and spaces, with the guiding principle and commitment to advance equity, honor diverse identities, and create an inclusive culture for all.
The appointed community members include Brittanie Campbell-Turner, Brianna Larson, Shenika Moss, Lucila Polo, Mark Schwingle, Chandu Vemuri, and Leah Wilson.