Marta Hansen’s first original album is sure to draw out some emotion.
“The Other Side” is a reflective piano/vocal centric album built around Hansen’s own life experiences. Hansen wrote nine original songs for the album, plus one bonus cover track.
The album was recorded over at Lunar Lava Audio in Fort Atkinson. All songs feature Hansen on vocals and piano, and several layer in additional instruments like electric guitars and drums, and additional vocals.
As a child of the 90s, Hansen’s music is strongly influenced by the decade’s strong rock vocals and lyrics. This is a common thread that weaves through every track on the album.
An album release performance is slated for July 15 on the rooftop at The Loft 132 in downtown Sun Prairie from 6-9 p.m.
Hansen will take the show on the road this summer,
The album is slated for release July 13 on MartaHansenMusic.com, which is also where you can find performance schedules. Music will also be released on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and others.