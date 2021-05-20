Lakeside Lutheran High School announces that 41 students in the class of 2021 reported over $1,000,000 in scholarship offers from individuals, foundations, organizations, and the schools they applied to attend. Of the 104 graduates, 91 have indicated plans to continue their education in the fall of 2021 through a four-year university or tech school, one plans to enter the military, four plan to pursue an apprenticeship, and eight will enter the workforce. Scholarships marked with an asterisk (*) indicate a renewable scholarship.
Ella Butzine, daughter of Jon and Michelle, Sun Prairie: Belmont University Merit scholarship $10,000*, UW Milwaukee Chancellor's Merit Tier2 $1000*. She will attend UW- Madison to study neurobiology and psychology.
Jada Gresens, daughter of Michael and Cathy, Sun Prairie: Grand Canyon University President Scholarship $7400*, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4000* , GCU Select Scholarship $250*. She will attend Grand Canyon University for entrepreneurial studies.
Madison McGurk, daughter of Damion and Laura Dehnert, Lake Mills: Bethany Lutheran College Presidential Academic Scholarship $13,000*, BLC eSports Scholarship $2000*. She will attend Bethany Lutheran College to major in biology.
Brendan McKenna, son of Sam and Missy, McKenna, Lake Mills: Grand Canyon University Chancellor Scholarship $9400*, GCU Canyon Christian Schools Consortium $4000*, Arizona State University President's Award $15,500*, Purdue University Presidential Scholarship $10,000*. He will attend Grand Canyon University to major in finance.
Emily Meiller, daughter of Renee, Madison, and Larry, Madison: Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship $17,000*, WLC General Endowed Scholarship $1000*, WLC Regents' Grant $1600*, Partners in Christian Education Scholarship $2000*, Visit Scholarship $500, Wisconsin Grant $3650. She will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study marine biology.
Hailey Miller, daughter of Doug and Monica Miller, Sun Prairie: Grand Canyon University Provost Scholarship $6500*. She will attend Grand Canyon University for hospitality management.
Kaylee Raymond, daughter of Kyle and Amy, Sun Prairie: Baylor University Deans' Scholarship $18,000*. She will attend Baylor University to study nursing.
Lillian Runke, daughter of David and Joan, Sun Prairie: Concordia University-Wisconsin Merit Scholarship $16,000*. She will attend Concordia University-Wisconsin to major in social work.
