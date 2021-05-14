Eastlan Shields
Year in School: Sophomore
Parents: Deniece Harris and Kevin Shields
High school activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award
Extra-curricular activities: Student Council (7th-9th grade), Girls Club (9th-10th grade), ASL Club (10th grade), Track & Field (7th-9th, planning on next year), and Avid Gives Back Club (10th grade).
Honor and/or awards: Adopt-A-Future Scholarship Holder, Martin Luther King Jr Outstanding Young Person Award Winner (7th & 10th grade), and Student of the Month (several times).
Future plans: graduating high school then going to college for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Then pursuing a Masters in Nursing to become an Emergency Room or OB/GYN Nurse Practitioner. Travel in the future to visit different countries and visit more of the United States.
Hobbies: cooking, baking, reading, painting, and being outside in nature.
Isabell McColl
Year in school: sophomore
Parents: Valerie and Jason McColl.
Activities: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award.
Advisor: Don Karsh
Extra-curricular activities: volunteering with Sunshine Place, the YMCA, and United Way Dane County. Isabella has received the following honor and/or awards: SPHS honor roll.
Future plans: graduating from high school, getting admitted into college, graduating from college and getting a good job, and completing a manuscript.
What else should we know about you: I am a hard worker, someone who is reasonably responsible, and someone who enjoys community service.