Enjoy a stellar lineup of bluegrass bands -- including Sun Prairie's Soggy Prairie -- at the Barrymore Theatre at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 for the 20th Annual United Way Bluegrass Benefit.
Back after a pause due to the pandemic in 2021, five bands and performers will donate their time and talents with all proceeds going to United Way of Dane County. Longtime United Way advocate Dave Kinney has organized this concert since its inception.
“United Way of Dane County connects so many nonprofits, businesses and residents together – and this concert is the perfect way to celebrate that,” said Kinney. “Bring your kids, your friends and yourself to enjoy local bands, as they put on a great show for a great cause.”
During the last 20 years, the annual concert has grown in popularity among bluegrass fans and families who are looking for kid-friendly activities. United Way thanks the Barrymore Theatre, Audrey Martinovich (Audio for the Arts), WORT 89.9 FM, WVMO 98.7 FM, Isthmus and the Sugar Maple Music Festival for their partnerships.
Tickets cost $10 per adult and $5 per child ages 5-12. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. For families, there is a maximum cost of $20.
Tickets will be available at the door. Dane County health and safety protocols will be in place. For more information on COVID-19 safety protocols and requirements, visit the Barrymore Theatre website.
Performers and their scheduled performance times include:
1:15 p.m. -- Strings to Roam.
2:10 p.m. -- Sparetime Bluegrass
3 p.m. -- Dave Landau. The King of Kids Music
4:45 p.m. -- Soggy Prairie.
For more information about the Bluegrass concert, contact Kinney by email at dwrkinney@gmail.com or phone at 608-206-4311.