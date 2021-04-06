A Sun Prairie teen entrepreneur is brightening lives one flame at a time.
Zoe Wardle launched Jeté for Joy Candle Co. in November with the sweet scents of vanilla, chocolate, grapefruit, and evergreen, turning her DIY and science skills into business savvy.
Graced by the name of the French ballet term for leap, the Jeté for Joy Candle Co. is a little bit of luxury and calm in a stressed out world.
The company’s line includes hand-poured candles, ranging from 2.5-ounce mini-tins to 6.4-ounce glass jar candles, and also wax melts. Prices range from $6-$12 for the non-toxic and vegan candles crafted from natural coconut and soy wax.
Wardle, a Sun Prairie High School senior, started the business last year when she had a bit of time on her hands with COVID-19 putting activities on hold.
She researched different products and found making candles, something she already did for family and friends, showed promise for a profitable choice. After consulting with some mentors, including her dad who owns a decal shop, Wardle came up with a logo, started a website, and used Facebook and Instagram to market the candles.
Already-established businesses also threw in their support for Wardle.
Wardle partnered with Sun Prairie’s Beans ‘n Cream, where she works as a barista, to sell the exclusive Dirty Chai Latte candles crafted with real espresso. She added a Lavender Tea Candle to the Beans ‘n Cream product line this spring, after getting an enthusiastic go-ahead from coffeehouse owner Jeff Gauger.
Sun Prairie’s Rosie Bee Bath and Body Company owner Dakota Hartman also offered business advice to Wardle.
Wardle credits the skills she learned in the DECA club in starting her candle company, that along with her creativity has inspired new products. The Gemstone Collection features scents inspired by rose quartz, crystal quartz and amethyst.
This summer, customers will be able to meet Wardle at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market with the debut of her Summer Drink Candle collection in iced coffee, margarita and strawberry daiquiri scents.
“It will be pretty exciting to meet customers for the first time,” Wardle said.
Starting a business during the COVID-19 pandemic has been both positive and negative, she added.
“I’ve had more time to research my products, and social media has been great for marketing my products,” Wardle said. “But I’ve had less contact with customers face-to-face.”
With plans to study biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wardle said she has yet to pinpoint her career goals. With her entrepreneurial skills revealed in starting Jeté for Joy Candle Co. she expects to continue in business. She also offers advice for other business-starting teens.
“Before you jump into starting a business, do your research,” Wardle advised. “And don’t be afraid to ask for help because the people really wants to help.”
Find out more at jeteforjoy.com.
