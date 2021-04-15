After six years on the Sun Prairie School Board, Marilyn Ruffin endured a three and one half hour meeting on Monday, April 12 but also received glowing tributes from the board and the public.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder prepared a special proclamation in her honor and gave her yellow flowers (“I think they’re real,” he joked when he presented them to her in the district office as part of the board meeting), while others on the board thanked her for her service.
As part of non-agenda-related public comments, area residents also saluted Ruffin’s service as the only Black member of the Sun Prairie School Board.
“From her historic election in 2015, to her manifestation of appreciation for the underrepresented students and staff in this district via the BEAM awards, through her willingness to be the lone voice/vote in many instances against the micro-aggressions that contradict this district’s verbal stance of equity and diversity, she took great pride in her leadership role in our community,” wrote Lisa Goldsberry.
The email thanked Ruffin for her service and for her efforts to elect Alwyn Foster, the only Black candidate seeking election to the board this spring who will be sworn in at the board’s April 26 meeting (read all the comments submitted for the April 12 board meeting with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
“I ask that Marilyn’s legacy continue through the work that remaining board members do as this district moves forward,” Goldsberry added. “Remember her words, her enthusiasm, her lone opposing votes, her willingness to have hard conversations and more.”
Tracy Frank thanked Ruffin for her willingness to go against the status quo and sharing her own experiences.
“You envision a community that celebrates its racial diversity,” Frank wrote, “and where every child feels valued for their own brilliance.”
Frank used some of Ruffin’s quotes from previous board meetings to direct continuing board members to “a greater sense of commitment and action,” adding that board members should “step into the work or step down from the board immediately. Our children can’t wait for you to be comfortable with conversations about the inequitable outcomes within our district.”
District 19 Dane County Board member and African American Parent Network President Teran Peterson said the AAPN is grateful to Ruffin for her service. “She has served diligently to Eastside Elementary School and Prairie Phoenix Academy as the board liaison. She has been a pillar of equity on the parent leadership council and . . . has managed to keep our historically under-represented families at the forefront of every conversation, loudly and proudly ensuring the entire table has black and brown faces in the center,” Peterson added.
“There is no denying the impact Marilyn has had on this district. Her powerful voice and her call to action must remain in the hearts and minds of the board, district leadership and the community as we move forward without her,” wrote Staci Uebersetzig. “If you are not antiracist in your core, it’s time to step aside and work on yourself.”
Shanna Mitchell thanked Ruffin for her time on the board. “I hope that without her leadership, the district continues to move in a more diverse and equitable direction by following through with processes and ensuring that staff are held accountable for learning, growth and implementation of those processes and policies to make sure that every child and every family feels welcomed every day.”
“Thank you Marilyn for using your voice to support our community,” Mitchell wrote, “and welcome Alwyn Foster for working to continue the progress.”
Tasha O’Malley praised Ruffin’s leadership on the board. “Collectively we must do better for all kids and truly learn the lesson of intentions vs. impact,” O’Malley wrote. “I hope all of us remember her words, her enthusiasm, her lone opposing votes, her willingness to have the hard conversations and more.”
“I hope to see Marilyn’s legacy continue through the work that remaining board members do as this district moves forward,” wrote Deb Pederson. “May her words, her enthusiasm, her lone opposing votes, her willingness to have the hard conversations and more motivate you to see and work to understand things from another’s perspective.”
“I am so grateful for Marilyn’s presence on the school board and her advocacy for data and transparency,” Patricia Garwo wrote. “This data turned ‘feelings’ into facts, it gave a voice to what many parents and children of color were unable to name. She has been a strong advocate for equity policy changes and accountability. My hope is all school board members, no matter your race, advocate just as hard for equity.”
During the reading of the tributes, Ruffin nodded along and displayed some emotion, including when Foster — who attended the meeting briefly — thanked Ruffin for getting him involved and encouraging him to run for the Sun Prairie School Board.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Ruffin had the ultimate honor: Adjourning her final meeting.
