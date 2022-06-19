The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are no longer required; however, we support anyone wishing to wear a mask.
This week’s activities include:
Monday, June 20• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
• Hyland Bingo 1 p.m.
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
• Lavender Fields trip leaves 8 a.m. from East Towne Mall JC Penney Parking lot
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, June 24
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.