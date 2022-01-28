10 Years AgoJan. 26, 2012The 7th Annual Wisconsin Economic Forecast Luncheon took place at the Monona Terrace Convention Center on Jan. 17. Moderate economic growth is expected in 2012, and the event brought business leaders together to learn about the predictions made for financial and manufacturing industries.
Pictured in this issue, Cub Scouts from Pack 443 in Sun Prairie and spectators watched as a Pinewood Derby car jumped the track during the annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street.
Members of the City of Sun Prairie’s Ad Hoc Committee on the 175th anniversary of Sun Prairie convened their first meeting on Jan. 19 in Room 215 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. The committee elected Terry Kucera from Frontier Communications as its chairperson. Items the museum is already undertaking, including a design contest for high school students, were reviewed.
As of Tuesday night, the location where Jimmy the Groundhog will make his Feb. 2 prognostication is up in the air after a street use permit application was denied.
DEATHS: Norman “Shorty” Lukes, 87, Jan. 18. Robyn Farmer, 56, Jan. 21. John A. Dulin, 68, Jan. 18.
25 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1997After months of negotiations, the Sun Prairie School Board last Thursday unanimously agreed to sell a 17-acre parcel on Linnerud Drive, near Sheehan Park, to the City of Sun Prairie for use as a new library site. The board set the price for the land at $222,930.46, according to the terms of an earlier agreement with the city.
Jimmy the Groundhog will spread his message throughout the U.S. on Sunday, Feb. 2 when he makes his annual prognostication outside the Round Table banquet hall in Sun Prairie.
Rev. Charles M. Starkweather, pictured in this issue, is known for creating a Methodist revival in Sun Prairie and reconstructing the church building. He was the pastor from 1896-1899.
DEATHS: Marcel A. Beaudoin, 73, Jan. 23. Edward H. Becker, 94, Jan. 26. Phillip LaVerne Nelson, 73, Jan. 24. Eidon G. “Eidie” Raemisch, Jan. 27. Raymond Schultz, 79, Jan. 14. Agnes M. Schuster, 94, Jan. 25. Vivian H. Traugott, 82, Jan. 26.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1972
The Token Creek Hills projects appear to be headed for more controversy, according to Charles Mueller, a member of the county board.
The federal government is now offering a number of units of the Capehart housing project for sale to state, county, or city governments.
About 125 people packed into the Burke Town Hall protesting the assessments on their farms last Thursday. The present law says that property must be assessed for market value. But in recent years, farms were assessed based on their agricultural value.
Arthur Broome received a gift and certificate from Mayor Chase for 35 years of service as a city employee.
WEDDING: Lois May Mickelson and John Knowles, Dec. 4.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Peterson, Jan. 10; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Derr, adopted in Dec. and born Oct. 29, 1971; Mr. and Mrs. Paul Benisch, Jan. 13.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 30, 1947According to Harry M. Hanson, county superintendent for eastern Dane County, large rural schools with four teachers in each school, would lead to better education. He was the speaker at a recent PTA dinner of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum Society on Jan. 26.
A feature story by Mike Irwin tells of the work of counselor Jane Julian. The key is listening and getting the disturbed person to share his or her feelings.
Cardinal Cage players of the week are Rick Lemke, Tom Janssen, and Jeff Danielson.
Ben O. Zimmerman, of this village, arrived in Geneva, Switzerland by plane on Monday. He is visiting his parents and the parents of his wife. It is his first trip home since he left for the States 20 years ago.
At Fisher’s Feed and Seed Store, you get a handy utility glass pitcher free of charge when you buy 50 pounds of enriched flour for $3.35.
WEDDING: Mary Jeanne Sweeney and Roy B. Hovel, Jan. 25.
DEATH: Mrs. Frank Damm, 87, Jan. 28.
100 Years AgoFeb. 2, 1922
The Romany Serenaders will be the last and best number of the Lyceum Course at the high school gym on the Thursday evening, Feb. 9.
The Commercial Hotel here in Sun Prairie announces that Sunday dinner is available for 75 cents. The menu includes chicken soup, roast chicken with dressing and gravy, mashed potatoes, creamed peas or baked beans, pond lily salad, cream pie or apple pie, with pickles and jelly, etc. Please send an order not later than Saturday afternoon.
A reformer is getting ready to call a convention of women who are opposed to wearing short skirts. A newspaper in Illinois offers its telephone booth in which to hold the meeting.
We learn that the Sun Prairie Concert band has again engaged John Jawuish from the University to teach the band… “watch the boys when they come out in spring.”
When the local Legion team played the Denver Tigers in basketball last Thursday, the locals were leading during the first half, but in the third quarter the Tigers, in a furious spurt, took the lead. The final score was 18-14.
The ladies of the Sacred Hearts congregation will give a supper Thursday evening, Feb. 9. Dessert will cost 35 cents and 25 cents per plate. Serving will start at 5 o’clock.
Mrs. Thomas Ryan is the first woman to serve on a jury in Dane County. She started serving in circuit on Monday afternoon (this was a result of the newly enacted women’s suffrage amendment to the constitution).
A feature article tells of how the birthday of Abraham Lincoln is always observed in the U.S. Congress and it is an occasion for special speeches by senators and congressmen.
There will be a Social Center meeting at the Deansville School on Feb. 10. A program by the adult community will be presented with songs, recitations, readings, and a play.
125 Years Ago
Jan. 28, 1897At East Bristol, the thermometer showed 27 degrees below zero last Monday, Jan. 25. Mrs. M. Clark’s home in Deansville was entirely consumed by fire Sunday forenoon. By great effort, the furniture was saved (no cause was reported).
Mrs. Chase Kunow offers services as an experienced midwife. Calls answered all hours of night or day.
The syndicated world news section reports in a feature article that Count Leo Tolstoi is in danger of being banished by the Czar from Russia. Tolstoi has been active in trying to educate the masses to the need of reform in Russia, but he is strongly opposed to the use of violence to bring about change.