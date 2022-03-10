Weekend Wellness Packs available at Sun Prairie Food Pantry

The Weekend Wellness Pack will be provided upon request at the Food Pantry to families in need, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Weekend Wellness Packs are available at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, 18 Rickel Road during the following days/times:

Thursday — 5- 7 p.m. Friday — 12- 3:30 p.m. Saturday — 9-11 a.m.

No sign up or registration is necessary.

Families are invited to come every week, no questions asked, to receive a Weekend Wellness pack.

