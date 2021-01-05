The Case of the Straight Arrow is a one-act online play developed by Sun Prairie Civic Theatre member Sandy Kintner.
There’s a blizzard outside and hardboiled P.I., Grim Booder, gets a call from a dame, because it always starts with a call from a dame. There's trouble brewing down at the Empire Prairie Roadhouse where the cast of the Prairie Sleuths Inc. are rehearsing a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater performance. To Grim's surprise, the rehearsal soon turns into a snarling match among the cast that ends in murder.
Or, is that just part of the play? It’s up to Grim to crack "The Case of the Straight Arrow". Everyone has plenty of motive, from the snitch Willy the Weasel to Grim's ex, the alluring femme fatale, Breathless. Set in Prairie City, “The Case of the Straight Arrow” is a light-hearted homage to the classic film noir detective stories.
The performances will be Jan. 21-23 at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. Each performance will be live.
To learn more about joining the online performance, watch the SPCT Facebook page or sign up for emails at sunprairiecivictheatre.com.
The group is also producing an online cabaret series, The COVID Cabaret.
Two performances can currently be watched online, on-demand or the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's YouTube Channel. The link can also be found at sunprairiecivictheatre.com.
