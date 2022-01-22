10 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 2012
Ceremoniously, Sun Prairie High School student Nick Fuller cut down the net after scoring his 1,001st point during a Sun Prairie High School boys basketball game against Madison East in the SPHS Fieldhouse.
The Sun Prairie Area School District, in conjunction with the Sun Prairie Rotary Club and the Sun Prairie community, is holding Kindness Retreats at each of its seven elementary schools for students in 4th and 5th grade. These special, day-long retreats for students help to build more caring schools.
Karl Raymond, sports editor of The Star, presented recently retired Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Bob Holling with the Best of Sun Prairie’s Best Citizen Award last Friday, Jan. 14.
In light of the holidays, Hallman Lindsay Paints donated over $5,500 to local food pantries across Wisconsin in each community in which it has a store (23 in total).
Vern and Carol Suchomel recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their extended family. They were married on Jan. 19, 1952 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church in Sun Prairie. They have eight children, 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Marvin and Marie McCoy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee. They were married on Jan. 27, 1962 at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. They have four children and six grandchildren.
DEATH: Marion (Renk) Schultz, 92, Jan. 12.
25 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 1997
The annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. The John Roehl Orchestra will provide dance music at the Round Table, and the event is sponsored by the Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus.
A feature article highlights Lillian (Skalitzky) Tiedt as the oldest living graduate of Sacred Hearts School. Tiedt, 97, started elementary school in 1906. Classes were held in the original wooden church structure, which has long since been replaced.
The City of Sun Prairie became one of the first cities in the state to establish its own pet exercise area on Tuesday night when the Sun Prairie City Council approved the establishment of the facility. It will be located on the former South Bird Street city landfill property (it is still there today).
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s dream of equality and justice for all was recalled in Sun Prairie on Monday evening when more than 200 people, including local music students, took the opportunity to lift every voice and sing in honor. In addition to performances by the Sun Prairie High School Madrigal Singers and elementary choirs from each of the five grade schools, Madison Police Chief Richard Williams provided an uplifting keynote speech.
BIRTHS: Boys to Kristie and Marc Dinger, Jan. 18; Sue and Steve Shafranski, Jan. 16; Jim and Nikki Dunham, Jan. 9; Shelly and Kevin Gherke, Jan. 14. Girls to Tyler and Jan Kenefick, Jan. 13; Pamela and Reid Rossi, Jan. 15.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1972
Charles Mueller and Jack Aulik will not seek re-election. Mueller is on the city council and Jack Aulik is a member of the county board.
A sizeable quantity of drugs was seized from a farmhouse on Town Hall Road last weekend. One person was arrested. In the Madison area, 81 persons were arrested in the drug roundup.
The local Volunteer Fire Department fought a total of 51 fires during 1971.
The Public Library has a new facelift to show off. A new gold carpet has been installed and a shifting of furniture gives the room a bigger, plush, and comfortable feeling. In 1971, the books checked out totaled 62,000.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church was recently remodeled. Padded pews were installed, a new alter was built for a redecorated sanctuary and a new electronic Allen organ was purchased.
Assets of the Bank of Sun Prairie have reached $19,459,452 at the end of 1971.
Fashion Cleaners, operated by Fred Sherneck and his wife, Shirley, are featured on the Business Review page. For those who want cleaning without pressing, a coin-operated machine is now available.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 1947
A training course will be offered to veterans wishing to take up agricultural courses at the high school.
A reward of $250 will be paid to anyone giving information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who stole a Hereford from the pasture of our Deansville ranch on Dec. 7. The cow has a large OS brand on the left side of its body. – Edw. J. Schey and Peter Strand.
Ben Blaschka was elected the chief of the Volunteer Fire Dept.
DEATHS: Bertha Weigen Holten, 58, Jan. 11. Mrs. Louisa Curley, Jan. 20. Thomas A. Metoxen, 80. Jan. 7. Gerath Arians, 75, Jan. 17.
100 Years Ago
Jan 26, 1922
(The letter in last week’s paper saying that a city band was an unnecessary expense, is answered by two letters this week.}” …if our worthy critic has paid $2 or $3 towards the support of our band and does not feel he has received his money’s worth, let him call at my office and his money will be gladly refunded.” Signed by Ben J. Chase, president of the band. “…I would like to suggest that Mr. Good Citizen and all his backers emigrate to some unexplored island there to colonize and make it their chief business to stick their hands down into their pockets and hold their dollars so tight so the eagle on every dollar screams loud and long, and thus make these poor unfortunates happy with the only music for their ears.” Signed, A Disinterested Reader.
Pope Benedict XV died of pneumonia in Rome recently (the exact date is not reported). He had been elevated to the papal throne in 1914.
Two good games of basketball will be played here tonight. First, the Deerfield City Team will go against the local Foresters, and then the Denver Tigers (from Denver, Colo.) will play our Legion team. The Denver Tigers are now touring the state and have defeated most of the leading teams. Here is a chance to see a good fast team in action.
A Health Center meeting for mothers will be held at City Hall tomorrow (Friday) afternoon at 3 p.m. The subject will be “The Diet of the School Child.”
At the German Lutheran (Peace Lutheran) School, the instructions for conformation and parochial school are held each Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DEATHS: Mrs. T.C. Hayden, 78, Jan. 22. J. Ferdinand Krebs, 68, Jan. 5.
125 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1897
One day last week, an East Bristol farmer delivered a cow to the Sun Prairie stockyards (in the southwest edge of the village). Last spring the cow was bought at auction for $6 and it was now sold for $14.35.
Casper Weisensel purchased the first milk wagon out of N. P. Mader’s new wagon factory here.
E.C. Cobb sold his residence on James St. to James Rowe this week. Consideration: $2,150.
The high school closed yesterday for the balance of the week, owing to sickness of the principal and his assistant. Work in the elementary grades will continue as usual.
When Erick Burnson came out of Beer’s Restaurant on Saturday night, he found his team with his rig had started out ahead of him. He did not find them until Sunday morning about 10 o’clock, about two miles southwest of the village. No damage was done.
A special Citizens Banquet for the benefit of the Kleiner Hotel will celebrate the opening on Feb. 3. There will be entertainment, addresses, and toasts. Tickets are available for $1 at village businesses. (The Kleiner Hotel building still stands at the southeast corner of Main and Bristol Streets.)
The Farmer’s Institute will be held Feb. 25 and 26.
In New York City, many in financial circles are disturbed by William Waldorf Aster, son of John Jacob Aster II, who has renounced his U.S. citizenship and has become a naturalized citizen of Great Britain.
DEATH: William H. Slatter, 73, Jan. 14.