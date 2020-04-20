On Sunday April 19, 2020 the 2nd annual B.E.A.M. (Black Excellence Achievement Makers) Awards were set to be presented at the Sun Prairie High School but this year the celebration could not happen in person because of the COVID-19 virus.
While the inaugural event on April 28, 2019 presented awards in front of a filled auditorium to over 150 nominees, this years event was set to honor over 400 student and adult nominees in five different categories as seen below. The volunteer committee of five Sun Prairie women led by School Board Member Marilyn Ruffin was so moved by the response to the first year and they were excited to see so many more nominations and awareness of the awards this year. Instead of a formal program in person, students will be receiving their awards in the mail and the committee and other community members have made videos to recognize the students and adults on the BEAM Awards Sun Prairie facebook page. Since students thrive when they receive positive feedback for their efforts and hard work and since Black students are less likely to be recognized, these awards have become a way to shine a bright light on the excellence within the Black community in Sun Prairie. Please join in by recognizing these award winners and celebrating with them and their families online this year.
BEAM AWARDS 2020. * indicates more than one nomination in the category
Exemplary Peer Leadership
Alesioh Alexander Horizon Elementary
Oluwatimileyin Arowosegbe Patrick Marsh Middle School
Adryon Bliss-Perdue Token Springs Elementary
Kenzie Blix Horizon Elementary
Isabella Bond Meadow View Elementary
Addison Bowie Patrick Marsh Middle School
Keon Brown Prairie Phoenix Academy
Ricky Burks Jr. Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Danielle Codlyn Patrick Marsh Middle School
Maki Coleman Westside Elementary
Jaiylia Collins Eastside Elementary
Alaina Crews Horizon Elementary
Nevaeh Crump Westside Elementary
Myniah Crump Johnson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Karmell Dabney Eastside Elementary
Iftu Dadi Token Springs Elementary
Miftu Dadi Token Springs Elementary
Alyssa Dean* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Gagny "Eli" Diallo* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Alliyona Dunham Prairie View Middle School
D'onna Fagen Sun Prairie High School
Alain Ferengo Patrick Marsh Middle School
Nykeria Flowers* Prairie Phoenix Academy
Keniya Fowler Horizon Elementary
Myles Foy Horizon Elementary
Devin Frank Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jessie Galvin Westside Elementary
Jamaal Gardner Sun Prairie High School
Nieya Garwo Prairie View Middle School
Jimera Gaspero Northside Elementary
Antane'ja Golden Westside Elementary
Makenzie Hawk Prairie View Middle School
Seri Ingram Prairie View Middle School
Ashaunta (Tay) Jackson Prairie Phoenix Academy
Justin Jenkins Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Aisha Kebbeh Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Abdou Kolly Westside Elementary
Mykayla Landphier-Harris Patrick Marsh Middle School
Alimah Lyles Patrick Marsh Middle School
Alexander Maggit Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
William (Liam) Matthews Royal Oaks Elementary
Caiden Mcmullen Westside Elementary
Isaiah Mielke Sun Prairie High School
Alexis Mitchell Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Da'Vion Montgomery Westside Elementary
A’Nylah Moore Meadow View Elementary
Lorenzo Murry Prairie Phoenix Academy
Kyle Olle Jr. Westside Elementary
Ariana Osborne-Salas Westside Elementary
Marie Outlay Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jaxson Pegeese Westside Elementary
Myla Riley Horizon Elementary
Marquez Rodriguez Sun Prairie High School
Anna Samb Prairie View Middle School
Sarjo Sambou Northside Elementary
Lily Schieferdecker Token Springs Elementary
Cierra Sercye Sun Prairie High School
Eastlan Shields* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Novian Sims Royal Oaks Elementary
D'nya Smith Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Zavien Spann Sun Prairie High School
Jamel Stone* Sun Prairie High School
Darius Switzer Prairie Phoenix Academy
Niveyshka Tapia Escalera Patrick Marsh Middle School
Keynari Taylor* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Tionna Taylor* Prairie Phoenix Academy
Trinity Taylor Patrick Marsh Middle School
Aleah Tolley Royal Oaks Elementary
Nevaeh Tolson-Eveans Patrick Marsh Middle School
Kaden Triggs Sun Prairie High School
Danye Turner Patrick Marsh Middle School
Tre Turner Eastside Elementary
Jackson Waitkus Patrick Marsh Middle School
Travis Wake Patrick Marsh Middle School
John Waldon Eastside Elementary
Jasmine Walton Creekside Elementary
Chanel Washington Royal Oaks Elementary
Juanita Watson Westside Elementary
Christian Whitmore Meadow View Elementary
A'jayla Williams Prairie View Middle School
Tamyra Wilson Meadow View Elementary
Tamariona Winzer Patrick Marsh Middle School
Extraordinary Growth
Nahriah Alexander Prairie Phoenix Academy
Ameer Arnold Royal Oaks Elementary
Habib Bah Prairie View Middle School
Rameash Bevans Sun Prairie High School
Jesse Bodie Royal Oaks Elementary
Denasha Booker Patrick Marsh Middle School
Dreyan Bowman Westside Elementary
Tolorn Bowman Westside Elementary
Nyairra Bray Token Springs Elementary
A'mia (Mimi) Brown Royal Oaks Elementary
Kemoye Brown Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Mikayla Brown Westside Elementary
Morgan Burkel Sun Prairie High School
Janiyah Burks Patrick Marsh Middle School
Rayeana Bybee Patrick Marsh Middle School
Ayanna Calhoun Sun Prairie High School
Jeffery Campbell Prairie View Middle School
Mariah Campbell Creekside Elementary
Ra'mya Cheffin Horizon Elementary
Darius Chestnut Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Da'Mia Clay Meadow View Elementary
Da'Shia Clay Meadow View Elementary
Nathanael Codlyn Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jada Cole* Westside Elementary
Hayward Collins Westside Elementary
Romario Collins Creekside Elementary
Kiarra Cook Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Blessing Dahn* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Anthony Dailey Westside Elementary
Ajahna Daughtry Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Leshay Delphie Sun Prairie High School
Hawa Drammeh Patrick Marsh Middle School
Landon Drammeh Westside Elementary
Kaeden Edwards Token Springs Elementary
Jeremiah Elmore Creekside Elementary
Devlonna Evans Sun Prairie High School
Omar Fields Patrick Marsh Middle School
Sie Fleming Jr. Meadow View Elementary
Nykeria Flowers Prairie Phoenix Academy
Elijah Flyod Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Iysis Frazier Westside Elementary
Jamarie Frye* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jatarie Frye Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Isaiah Gerber Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Sareena Glass Westside Elementary
Jaida Goelzer Prairie View Middle School
Antane'ja Golden Westside Elementary
Jason Green Sun Prairie High School
Lyric Griffin Patrick Marsh Middle School
Mekhi Gullens Sun Prairie High School
Ke'Varia Harris Royal Oaks Elementary
Sarah Harris Eastside Elementary
Layla Hayes Westside Elementary
Aviana House Prairie View Middle School
Antonio Jackson Prairie View Middle School
Larry Jackson Creekside Elementary
Nadia Jean Horizon Elementary
Asher Johnson Meadow View Elementary
Ka'Mar Johnson Westside Elementary
Lamont Johnson Westside Elementary
Adrian Jones Sun Prairie High School
Brandon Jones Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Tierra Jones Sun Prairie High School
Shaniah Jordan Patrick Marsh Middle School
Ezra Kiiru Patrick Marsh Middle School
Sean Kyser Prairie View Middle School
Kevin Lancaster Creekside Elementary
Javari K Leuaxay Meadow View Elementary
Micah Lowery Patrick Marsh Middle School
Dimitri Mason Royal Oaks Elementary
David McClinton Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Monty McGowan Patrick Marsh Middle School
Alexis Mitchell Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Darion (Creed) Moore Patrick Marsh Middle School
Neveah Morris Patrick Marsh Middle School
Isaiah Mueller Token Springs Elementary
Gabrielle Nichols Northside Elementary
Rose Parker Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Khanari Patterson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Kendrick Patzner Creekside Elementary
Ameera Paynes-Tibbs Northside Elementary
Jaxson Pegeese Westside Elementary
Charvell Reed Royal Oaks Elementary
Amarian Riley Sun Prairie High School
Lillyana Robinson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Ya'Vonna Robinson Creekside Elementary
Cayden Rodriguez Westside Elementary
Anna Samb Prairie View Middle School
Deyjzon Scott Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Maya Seidel Prairie View Middle School
Zy'Ajay Sellers Westside Elementary
Isaiah Simmons Creekside Elementary
Kaelyn Small Patrick Marsh Middle School
Deontae Spivey Patrick Marsh Middle School
Donye Spivey Prairie View Middle School
Kendra Stacy Patrick Marsh Middle School
Jamel Stone Sun Prairie High School
Davon Tanniehill Patrick Marsh Middle School
Niveyshka Tapia Escalera Patrick Marsh Middle School
Breanna Tate* Patrick Marsh Middle School
De'von Taylor Sun Prairie High School
Jontay Taylor Patrick Marsh Middle School
Marquez Taylor Patrick Marsh Middle School
Jakyla Thompson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Danye Turner* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Trysten Wake Westside Elementary
Jamari Walker Sun Prairie High School
D'andre Washington Patrick Marsh Middle School
Anisa Whipple Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
A'Jaylah Williams Prairie View Middle School
Will Williams Prairie View Middle School
O'Shawn Wilmoth Northside Elementary
Alanah Wilson Patrick Marsh Middle School
Amyra Wilson Meadow View Elementary
Jauwan Winston Creekside Elementary
Heavyn Winzer Patrick Marsh Middle School
Tamariona Winzer* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Cecil Wright Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Models Excellence in Academics
Nahriah Alexander Prairie Phoenix Academy
Sonya Amon Patrick Marsh Middle School
Yasin Bah Sun Prairie High School
Muhammed Bajo* Northside Elementary
Hattie Banks-George Eastside Elementary
Za'Keira Bates Prairie Phoenix Academy
Zahara Bender Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Rhakari Bishop Patrick Marsh Middle School
Braylen Blue Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jameka Brown Prairie Phoenix Academy
Alesa Buckley Sun Prairie High School
Jada Callaway Sun Prairie High School
Jada Callaway Sun Prairie High School
Danielle Codlyn Patrick Marsh Middle School
Raymond Collette Prairie View Middle School
Nyllah Comstock Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Zoey Conrady Prairie Phoenix Academy
JayAllen Dane Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Halima Darboe Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jada Davis* Sun Prairie High School
Nia Davis Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Moussa Diallo Sun Prairie High School
Noah Ferengo Northside Elementary
Braxton Fox Horizon Elementary
Tommy (T.J.) Foy Horizon Elementary
Josephine Gassner Patrick Marsh Middle School
Kaleb Gilman Westside Elementary
Makiah Hawk Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Cecily Humphrey Prairie View Middle School
Justus Jackson Sun Prairie High School
Naveya Jackson* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Adama Jammeh Patrick Marsh Middle School
Awa Jammeh Patrick Marsh Middle School
Fanta Jatta Sun Prairie High School
Jeffery Jeffery Westside Elementary
Marshall Johnson Horizon Elementary
Gregory Klinkner Patrick Marsh Middle School
Abdoukarim Kolly Westside Elementary
Alexandra (Alex) Kumapayi Prairie View Middle School
Jada Kyles Sun Prairie High School
Shar'Reese Logan Prairie Phoenix Academy
Layla Maggit Prairie View Middle School
DeNaya Malone Prairie Phoenix Academy
Sophia Malone Creekside Elementary
Alexis Mitchell Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
DeJay Montgomery Westside Elementary
Star Moss* Sun Prairie High School
Jayda Nichols Northside Elementary
Ky'ou Olle Westside Elementary
Gabrielle (Gabby) Parks Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jillian Patton Sun Prairie High School
Kadin Perry Sun Prairie High School
Maddux Phillips Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Kiera Place Patrick Marsh Middle School
Tatihana (Tati) Powell Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Nevaeh Reed Patrick Marsh Middle School
Isabel Richardson Creekside Elementary
Kiyavanna Robinson Sun Prairie High School
Kiyavanna Robinson Sun Prairie High School
Anna Samb Prairie View Middle School
Cora Schieferdecker Token Springs Elementary
Cierra Sercye Sun Prairie High School
Eastlan Shields Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Isaiah Shields Sun Prairie High School
Novian Sims Royal Oaks Elementary
Kaelyn Small Patrick Marsh Middle School
Zavien Spann Sun Prairie High School
Darius Switzer Prairie Phoenix Academy
Aleah Tolley Royal Oaks Elementary
Kaden Triggs Sun Prairie High School
Vahnyah Vickerman Kelley Northside Elementary
Jackson Waitkus Patrick Marsh Middle School
Helene Watkins Prairie Phoenix Academy
Nakiya Watkins Westside Elementary
Quentin Whitmore Meadow View Elementary
Emiyah Williams Westside Elementary
Jazarye Winston Patrick Marsh Middle School
DeMarri YaVonte-McGriff Royal Oaks Elementary
Models Excellence in Responsibility
Alesioh Alexander Horizon Elementary
Robert Alexander Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Oluwatimileyin (Timi) Arowosegbe* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Priscilla Aweke Eastside Elementary
Timi (Macaulay) Aweke Sun Prairie High School
Hattie Banks-George Eastside Elementary
Ollie Barnes* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Daylin Bozeman Westside Elementary
Aarianna Branch Westside Elementary
Annalisia Braxton Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Aaron Browne* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Shelay Buchanan Northside Elementary
Damaryon Cameron Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Mackenzie Carpenter Eastside Elementary
Kiara Cobbins Sun Prairie High School
DeDe Conner Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jayden Cook Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Kadijatou Corrah Westside Elementary
Khadija Darboe Eastside Elementary
Ramiyah Davis* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Isiah Dawson C.H. Bird Elementary
Nyla Dayne-Johnson Meadow View Elementary
Imari Dorrough Meadow View Elementary
Janellia Evans Sun Prairie High School
Akilah Farrington C.H. Bird Elementary
Kenny Fields Westside Elementary
Destiney Fleming Prairie Phoenix Academy
Jatarie Frye Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jimera Gaspero Northside Elementary
Josephine Gassner Patrick Marsh Middle School
Khianna Glass Patrick Marsh Middle School
Arrianna Goodall Prairie View Middle School
Mekhi Gullens Sun Prairie High School
Kayla Hammond-Galvin Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Kaliyah Hayes Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Cecily Humphrey Prairie View Middle School
Deriana Humphrey Westside Elementary
Fatima Jadama Westside Elementary
Mariama Jadama* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Gary Johnson Horizon Elementary
Adrian Jones Creekside Elementary
Brandon Jones Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Stevie Jones Sun Prairie High School
Za'Veon Jones Sun Prairie High School
Aida Kavishe Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Delmarkios Knight* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Oumie Kolley Patrick Marsh Middle School
Musa Kolly Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Amin Kouraichi Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Ewoenam (Briana) Kpodo Westside Elementary
Giana Laufenberg Token Springs Elementary
Elijah Lewis Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Natalya Lythjohan Sun Prairie High School
Katina Maclin Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Nicholas Mathura Sun Prairie High School
Kaleah McCullers C.H. Bird Elementary
Tyra Overstreet Sun Prairie High School
Caleb Parker Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Rose Parker Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jillian Patton Sun Prairie High School
Nevaeh Reed Patrick Marsh Middle School
Tajahlae Sago Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Ousman Saidy Prairie View Middle School
Anna Samb Prairie View Middle School
Amani Shields Patrick Marsh Middle School
Timeya Smith Sun Prairie High School
Kendra Stacy* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Eli Tate Horizon Elementary
Ava Taylor Northside Elementary
Cash Theis Royal Oaks Elementary
Jakalya Thompson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
A'isha Trawally Westside Elementary
Kaden Triggs* Sun Prairie High School
Cora Turnquist Token Springs Elementary
Trysten Wake Westside Elementary
Corron Williams Patrick Marsh Middle School
Imani Wilson Eastside Elementary
Shavonna Winzer Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jayden Yamoah Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Gabriella "Gabby" Young* Northside Elementary
Models Excellence in Teamwork
Lauren Adams Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Timi Aweke Sun Prairie High School
Yasin Bah Sun Prairie High School
Charlotte Barrett Patrick Marsh Middle School
Destiny Black Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Kellan Bowie Token Springs Elementary
Shaniya Buaka Royal Oaks Elementary
Iyanna Chambers Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Nyllah Comstock Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jaliyah Cummings Sun Prairie High School
Marquell Dillard Prairie View Middle School
Nevaeh Eveans* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Sophia Fiske Sun Prairie High School
Josephine Gassner Patrick Marsh Middle School
Ke'Monte Golden Westside Elementary
Jamarrie Hamilton Patrick Marsh Middle School
Meliek Henderson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Shanyce Hutchinson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Joshua Jenkins* Sun Prairie High School
Kalis Jones Meadow View Elementary
Ezra Kiiru Patrick Marsh Middle School
Jada Kyles Sun Prairie High School
Quinton Maddox Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Marquel Marshall Sun Prairie High School
Brooklyn McCarter Token Springs Elementary
Damontray Mcintosh Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jillian Patton Sun Prairie High School
William (DJ) Payne Prairie View Middle School
Najavia Poston Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Roderick Rogers Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Marionna Sillah Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Taya Stevenson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jamel Stone Sun Prairie High School
Darius Switzer Prairie Phoenix Academy
De'von Taylor Sun Prairie High School
Trinity Taylor Patrick Marsh Middle School
Kyla Thomas Sun Prairie High School
Jackson Waitkus Patrick Marsh Middle School
Jahleel Weah Horizon Elementary
Anthony Welch Sun Prairie High School
Corron Williams* Patrick Marsh Middle School
Dayshia Wilson Prairie Phoenix Academy
African American Adult Volunteer/Teacher Nominated for Recognition
Moneeca Curry Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Jordan Dailey Westside Elementary
Lisa Goldsberry Patrick Marsh Middle School
Dominique Johnson Sun Prairie High School
Karen Johnson Horizon Elementary
Alysha Justice Westside Elementary
Shana Lovings* Westside Elementary
Daukesha (Kesha) McCurty Patrick Marsh Middle School
Jack Presswood Sun Prairie High School
LaRon Ragsdale* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Curtrel Robinson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
Mark Rudd Sun Prairie Community
Jeff Russell* Prairie View Middle School
Qiana Sallah Westside Elementary
Faith Stevenson Sun Prairie High School
Forest "Kip" Thomas Prairie Phoenix Academy
Andre Wallace Sun Prairie High School
Annetta Wright Prairie Phoenix Academy
