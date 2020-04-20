On Sunday April 19, 2020 the 2nd annual B.E.A.M. (Black Excellence Achievement Makers) Awards were set to be presented at the Sun Prairie High School but this year the celebration could not happen in person because of the COVID-19 virus.

While the inaugural event on April 28, 2019 presented awards in front of a filled auditorium to over 150 nominees, this years event was set to honor over 400 student and adult nominees in five different categories as seen below. The volunteer committee of five Sun Prairie women led by School Board Member Marilyn Ruffin was so moved by the response to the first year and they were excited to see so many more nominations and awareness of the awards this year. Instead of a formal program in person, students will be receiving their awards in the mail and the committee and other community members have made videos to recognize the students and adults on the BEAM Awards Sun Prairie facebook page. Since students thrive when they receive positive feedback for their efforts and hard work and since Black students are less likely to be recognized, these awards have become a way to shine a bright light on the excellence within the Black community in Sun Prairie. Please join in by recognizing these award winners and celebrating with them and their families online this year.

BEAM AWARDS 2020. * indicates more than one nomination in the category

Exemplary Peer Leadership

Alesioh Alexander Horizon Elementary

Oluwatimileyin Arowosegbe Patrick Marsh Middle School

Adryon Bliss-Perdue Token Springs Elementary

Kenzie Blix Horizon Elementary

Isabella Bond Meadow View Elementary

Addison Bowie Patrick Marsh Middle School

Keon Brown Prairie Phoenix Academy

Ricky Burks Jr. Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Danielle Codlyn Patrick Marsh Middle School

Maki Coleman Westside Elementary

Jaiylia Collins Eastside Elementary

Alaina Crews Horizon Elementary

Nevaeh Crump Westside Elementary

Myniah Crump Johnson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Karmell Dabney Eastside Elementary

Iftu Dadi Token Springs Elementary

Miftu Dadi Token Springs Elementary

Alyssa Dean* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Gagny "Eli" Diallo* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Alliyona Dunham Prairie View Middle School

D'onna Fagen Sun Prairie High School

Alain Ferengo Patrick Marsh Middle School

Nykeria Flowers* Prairie Phoenix Academy

Keniya Fowler Horizon Elementary

Myles Foy Horizon Elementary

Devin Frank Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jessie Galvin Westside Elementary

Jamaal Gardner Sun Prairie High School

Nieya Garwo Prairie View Middle School

Jimera Gaspero Northside Elementary

Antane'ja Golden Westside Elementary

Makenzie Hawk Prairie View Middle School

Seri Ingram Prairie View Middle School

Ashaunta (Tay) Jackson Prairie Phoenix Academy

Justin Jenkins Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Aisha Kebbeh Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Abdou Kolly Westside Elementary

Mykayla Landphier-Harris Patrick Marsh Middle School

Alimah Lyles Patrick Marsh Middle School

Alexander Maggit Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

William (Liam) Matthews Royal Oaks Elementary

Caiden Mcmullen Westside Elementary

Isaiah Mielke Sun Prairie High School

Alexis Mitchell Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Da'Vion Montgomery Westside Elementary

A’Nylah Moore Meadow View Elementary

Lorenzo Murry Prairie Phoenix Academy

Kyle Olle Jr. Westside Elementary

Ariana Osborne-Salas Westside Elementary

Marie Outlay Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jaxson Pegeese Westside Elementary

Myla Riley Horizon Elementary

Marquez Rodriguez Sun Prairie High School

Anna Samb Prairie View Middle School

Sarjo Sambou Northside Elementary

Lily Schieferdecker Token Springs Elementary

Cierra Sercye Sun Prairie High School

Eastlan Shields* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Novian Sims Royal Oaks Elementary

D'nya Smith Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Zavien Spann Sun Prairie High School

Jamel Stone* Sun Prairie High School

Darius Switzer Prairie Phoenix Academy

Niveyshka Tapia Escalera Patrick Marsh Middle School

Keynari Taylor* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Tionna Taylor* Prairie Phoenix Academy

Trinity Taylor Patrick Marsh Middle School

Aleah Tolley Royal Oaks Elementary

Nevaeh Tolson-Eveans Patrick Marsh Middle School

Kaden Triggs Sun Prairie High School

Danye Turner Patrick Marsh Middle School

Tre Turner Eastside Elementary

Jackson Waitkus Patrick Marsh Middle School

Travis Wake Patrick Marsh Middle School

John Waldon Eastside Elementary

Jasmine Walton Creekside Elementary

Chanel Washington Royal Oaks Elementary

Juanita Watson Westside Elementary

Christian Whitmore Meadow View Elementary

A'jayla Williams Prairie View Middle School

Tamyra Wilson Meadow View Elementary

Tamariona Winzer Patrick Marsh Middle School

Extraordinary Growth

Nahriah Alexander Prairie Phoenix Academy

Ameer Arnold Royal Oaks Elementary

Habib Bah Prairie View Middle School

Rameash Bevans Sun Prairie High School

Jesse Bodie Royal Oaks Elementary

Denasha Booker Patrick Marsh Middle School

Dreyan Bowman Westside Elementary

Tolorn Bowman Westside Elementary

Nyairra Bray Token Springs Elementary

A'mia (Mimi) Brown Royal Oaks Elementary

Kemoye Brown Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Mikayla Brown Westside Elementary

Morgan Burkel Sun Prairie High School

Janiyah Burks Patrick Marsh Middle School

Rayeana Bybee Patrick Marsh Middle School

Ayanna Calhoun Sun Prairie High School

Jeffery Campbell Prairie View Middle School

Mariah Campbell Creekside Elementary

Ra'mya Cheffin Horizon Elementary

Darius Chestnut Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Da'Mia Clay Meadow View Elementary

Da'Shia Clay Meadow View Elementary

Nathanael Codlyn Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jada Cole* Westside Elementary

Hayward Collins Westside Elementary

Romario Collins Creekside Elementary

Kiarra Cook Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Blessing Dahn* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Anthony Dailey Westside Elementary

Ajahna Daughtry Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Leshay Delphie Sun Prairie High School

Hawa Drammeh Patrick Marsh Middle School

Landon Drammeh Westside Elementary

Kaeden Edwards Token Springs Elementary

Jeremiah Elmore Creekside Elementary

Devlonna Evans Sun Prairie High School

Omar Fields Patrick Marsh Middle School

Sie Fleming Jr. Meadow View Elementary

Nykeria Flowers Prairie Phoenix Academy

Elijah Flyod Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Iysis Frazier Westside Elementary

Jamarie Frye* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jatarie Frye Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Isaiah Gerber Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Sareena Glass Westside Elementary

Jaida Goelzer Prairie View Middle School

Antane'ja Golden Westside Elementary

Jason Green Sun Prairie High School

Lyric Griffin Patrick Marsh Middle School

Mekhi Gullens Sun Prairie High School

Ke'Varia Harris Royal Oaks Elementary

Sarah Harris Eastside Elementary

Layla Hayes Westside Elementary

Aviana House Prairie View Middle School

Antonio Jackson Prairie View Middle School

Larry Jackson Creekside Elementary

Nadia Jean Horizon Elementary

Asher Johnson Meadow View Elementary

Ka'Mar Johnson Westside Elementary

Lamont Johnson Westside Elementary

Adrian Jones Sun Prairie High School

Brandon Jones Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Tierra Jones Sun Prairie High School

Shaniah Jordan Patrick Marsh Middle School

Ezra Kiiru Patrick Marsh Middle School

Sean Kyser Prairie View Middle School

Kevin Lancaster Creekside Elementary

Javari K Leuaxay Meadow View Elementary

Micah Lowery Patrick Marsh Middle School

Dimitri Mason Royal Oaks Elementary

David McClinton Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Monty McGowan Patrick Marsh Middle School

Alexis Mitchell Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Darion (Creed) Moore Patrick Marsh Middle School

Neveah Morris Patrick Marsh Middle School

Isaiah Mueller Token Springs Elementary

Gabrielle Nichols Northside Elementary

Rose Parker Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Khanari Patterson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Kendrick Patzner Creekside Elementary

Ameera Paynes-Tibbs Northside Elementary

Jaxson Pegeese Westside Elementary

Charvell Reed Royal Oaks Elementary

Amarian Riley Sun Prairie High School

Lillyana Robinson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Ya'Vonna Robinson Creekside Elementary

Cayden Rodriguez Westside Elementary

Anna Samb Prairie View Middle School

Deyjzon Scott Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Maya Seidel Prairie View Middle School

Zy'Ajay Sellers Westside Elementary

Isaiah Simmons Creekside Elementary

Kaelyn Small Patrick Marsh Middle School

Deontae Spivey Patrick Marsh Middle School

Donye Spivey Prairie View Middle School

Kendra Stacy Patrick Marsh Middle School

Jamel Stone Sun Prairie High School

Davon Tanniehill Patrick Marsh Middle School

Niveyshka Tapia Escalera Patrick Marsh Middle School

Breanna Tate* Patrick Marsh Middle School

De'von Taylor Sun Prairie High School

Jontay Taylor Patrick Marsh Middle School

Marquez Taylor Patrick Marsh Middle School

Jakyla Thompson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Danye Turner* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Trysten Wake Westside Elementary

Jamari Walker Sun Prairie High School

D'andre Washington Patrick Marsh Middle School

Anisa Whipple Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

A'Jaylah Williams Prairie View Middle School

Will Williams Prairie View Middle School

O'Shawn Wilmoth Northside Elementary

Alanah Wilson Patrick Marsh Middle School

Amyra Wilson Meadow View Elementary

Jauwan Winston Creekside Elementary

Heavyn Winzer Patrick Marsh Middle School

Tamariona Winzer* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Cecil Wright Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Models Excellence in Academics

Nahriah Alexander Prairie Phoenix Academy

Sonya Amon Patrick Marsh Middle School

Yasin Bah Sun Prairie High School

Muhammed Bajo* Northside Elementary

Hattie Banks-George Eastside Elementary

Za'Keira Bates Prairie Phoenix Academy

Zahara Bender Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Rhakari Bishop Patrick Marsh Middle School

Braylen Blue Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jameka Brown Prairie Phoenix Academy

Alesa Buckley Sun Prairie High School

Jada Callaway Sun Prairie High School

Jada Callaway Sun Prairie High School

Danielle Codlyn Patrick Marsh Middle School

Raymond Collette Prairie View Middle School

Nyllah Comstock Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Zoey Conrady Prairie Phoenix Academy

JayAllen Dane Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Halima Darboe Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jada Davis* Sun Prairie High School

Nia Davis Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Moussa Diallo Sun Prairie High School

Noah Ferengo Northside Elementary

Braxton Fox Horizon Elementary

Tommy (T.J.) Foy Horizon Elementary

Josephine Gassner Patrick Marsh Middle School

Kaleb Gilman Westside Elementary

Makiah Hawk Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Cecily Humphrey Prairie View Middle School

Justus Jackson Sun Prairie High School

Naveya Jackson* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Adama Jammeh Patrick Marsh Middle School

Awa Jammeh Patrick Marsh Middle School

Fanta Jatta Sun Prairie High School

Jeffery Jeffery Westside Elementary

Marshall Johnson Horizon Elementary

Gregory Klinkner Patrick Marsh Middle School

Abdoukarim Kolly Westside Elementary

Alexandra (Alex) Kumapayi Prairie View Middle School

Jada Kyles Sun Prairie High School

Shar'Reese Logan Prairie Phoenix Academy

Layla Maggit Prairie View Middle School

DeNaya Malone Prairie Phoenix Academy

Sophia Malone Creekside Elementary

Alexis Mitchell Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

DeJay Montgomery Westside Elementary

Star Moss* Sun Prairie High School

Jayda Nichols Northside Elementary

Ky'ou Olle Westside Elementary

Gabrielle (Gabby) Parks Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jillian Patton Sun Prairie High School

Kadin Perry Sun Prairie High School

Maddux Phillips Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Kiera Place Patrick Marsh Middle School

Tatihana (Tati) Powell Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Nevaeh Reed Patrick Marsh Middle School

Isabel Richardson Creekside Elementary

Kiyavanna Robinson Sun Prairie High School

Kiyavanna Robinson Sun Prairie High School

Anna Samb Prairie View Middle School

Cora Schieferdecker Token Springs Elementary

Cierra Sercye Sun Prairie High School

Eastlan Shields Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Isaiah Shields Sun Prairie High School

Novian Sims Royal Oaks Elementary

Kaelyn Small Patrick Marsh Middle School

Zavien Spann Sun Prairie High School

Darius Switzer Prairie Phoenix Academy

Aleah Tolley Royal Oaks Elementary

Kaden Triggs Sun Prairie High School

Vahnyah Vickerman Kelley Northside Elementary

Jackson Waitkus Patrick Marsh Middle School

Helene Watkins Prairie Phoenix Academy

Nakiya Watkins Westside Elementary

Quentin Whitmore Meadow View Elementary

Emiyah Williams Westside Elementary

Jazarye Winston Patrick Marsh Middle School

DeMarri YaVonte-McGriff Royal Oaks Elementary

Models Excellence in Responsibility

Alesioh Alexander Horizon Elementary

Robert Alexander Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Oluwatimileyin (Timi) Arowosegbe* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Priscilla Aweke Eastside Elementary

Timi (Macaulay) Aweke Sun Prairie High School

Hattie Banks-George Eastside Elementary

Ollie Barnes* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Daylin Bozeman Westside Elementary

Aarianna Branch Westside Elementary

Annalisia Braxton Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Aaron Browne* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Shelay Buchanan Northside Elementary

Damaryon Cameron Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Mackenzie Carpenter Eastside Elementary

Kiara Cobbins Sun Prairie High School

DeDe Conner Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jayden Cook Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Kadijatou Corrah Westside Elementary

Khadija Darboe Eastside Elementary

Ramiyah Davis* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Isiah Dawson C.H. Bird Elementary

Nyla Dayne-Johnson Meadow View Elementary

Imari Dorrough Meadow View Elementary

Janellia Evans Sun Prairie High School

Akilah Farrington C.H. Bird Elementary

Kenny Fields Westside Elementary

Destiney Fleming Prairie Phoenix Academy

Jatarie Frye Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jimera Gaspero Northside Elementary

Josephine Gassner Patrick Marsh Middle School

Khianna Glass Patrick Marsh Middle School

Arrianna Goodall Prairie View Middle School

Mekhi Gullens Sun Prairie High School

Kayla Hammond-Galvin Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Kaliyah Hayes Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Cecily Humphrey Prairie View Middle School

Deriana Humphrey Westside Elementary

Fatima Jadama Westside Elementary

Mariama Jadama* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Gary Johnson Horizon Elementary

Adrian Jones Creekside Elementary

Brandon Jones Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Stevie Jones Sun Prairie High School

Za'Veon Jones Sun Prairie High School

Aida Kavishe Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Delmarkios Knight* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Oumie Kolley Patrick Marsh Middle School

Musa Kolly Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Amin Kouraichi Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Ewoenam (Briana) Kpodo Westside Elementary

Giana Laufenberg Token Springs Elementary

Elijah Lewis Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Natalya Lythjohan Sun Prairie High School

Katina Maclin Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Nicholas Mathura Sun Prairie High School

Kaleah McCullers C.H. Bird Elementary

Tyra Overstreet Sun Prairie High School

Caleb Parker Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Rose Parker Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jillian Patton Sun Prairie High School

Nevaeh Reed Patrick Marsh Middle School

Tajahlae Sago Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Ousman Saidy Prairie View Middle School

Anna Samb Prairie View Middle School

Amani Shields Patrick Marsh Middle School

Timeya Smith Sun Prairie High School

Kendra Stacy* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Eli Tate Horizon Elementary

Ava Taylor Northside Elementary

Cash Theis Royal Oaks Elementary

Jakalya Thompson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

A'isha Trawally Westside Elementary

Kaden Triggs* Sun Prairie High School

Cora Turnquist Token Springs Elementary

Trysten Wake Westside Elementary

Corron Williams Patrick Marsh Middle School

Imani Wilson Eastside Elementary

Shavonna Winzer Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jayden Yamoah Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Gabriella "Gabby" Young* Northside Elementary

Models Excellence in Teamwork

Lauren Adams Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Timi Aweke Sun Prairie High School

Yasin Bah Sun Prairie High School

Charlotte Barrett Patrick Marsh Middle School

Destiny Black Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Kellan Bowie Token Springs Elementary

Shaniya Buaka Royal Oaks Elementary

Iyanna Chambers Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Nyllah Comstock Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jaliyah Cummings Sun Prairie High School

Marquell Dillard Prairie View Middle School

Nevaeh Eveans* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Sophia Fiske Sun Prairie High School

Josephine Gassner Patrick Marsh Middle School

Ke'Monte Golden Westside Elementary

Jamarrie Hamilton Patrick Marsh Middle School

Meliek Henderson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Shanyce Hutchinson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Joshua Jenkins* Sun Prairie High School

Kalis Jones Meadow View Elementary

Ezra Kiiru Patrick Marsh Middle School

Jada Kyles Sun Prairie High School

Quinton Maddox Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Marquel Marshall Sun Prairie High School

Brooklyn McCarter Token Springs Elementary

Damontray Mcintosh Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jillian Patton Sun Prairie High School

William (DJ) Payne Prairie View Middle School

Najavia Poston Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Roderick Rogers Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Marionna Sillah Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Taya Stevenson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jamel Stone Sun Prairie High School

Darius Switzer Prairie Phoenix Academy

De'von Taylor Sun Prairie High School

Trinity Taylor Patrick Marsh Middle School

Kyla Thomas Sun Prairie High School

Jackson Waitkus Patrick Marsh Middle School

Jahleel Weah Horizon Elementary

Anthony Welch Sun Prairie High School

Corron Williams* Patrick Marsh Middle School

Dayshia Wilson Prairie Phoenix Academy

African American Adult Volunteer/Teacher Nominated for Recognition

Moneeca Curry Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jordan Dailey Westside Elementary

Lisa Goldsberry Patrick Marsh Middle School

Dominique Johnson Sun Prairie High School

Karen Johnson Horizon Elementary

Alysha Justice Westside Elementary

Shana Lovings* Westside Elementary

Daukesha (Kesha) McCurty Patrick Marsh Middle School

Jack Presswood Sun Prairie High School

LaRon Ragsdale* Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Curtrel Robinson Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Mark Rudd Sun Prairie Community

Jeff Russell* Prairie View Middle School

Qiana Sallah Westside Elementary

Faith Stevenson Sun Prairie High School

Forest "Kip" Thomas Prairie Phoenix Academy

Andre Wallace Sun Prairie High School

Annetta Wright Prairie Phoenix Academy

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.