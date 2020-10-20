A group of Madison College project management students is conducting a book drive fundraiser through Nov. 13 for Sun Prairie elementary schools, with a goal of raising $10,000.
“On average, $1,000 can purchase approximately 400 books, according to the Go Fund Me page hosted by the group, called Hooked on Books.
“We are looking for elementary age books in good condition to be donated at one of our local book drops (a growing list of drop boxes is located on our Facebook page),” said coordinator Shelby Van Engel.
People can donate money at GoFundMe to purchase books for students.
The drive stemmed from a group of teachers who were struggling to provide books to their elementary students.
“Some teachers were having to give students books from their personal libraries or purchase new books to provide their students this fall,” Van Engel said.
“The reason there is such a shortage on books is because last year during the emergency COVID shut down, teachers rushed to put book bags together for students for virtual learning, intending to get them back at the end of the school year,” Van Engel said. “Since school never returned to session, many of those books have now left the school district’s possession.”
If the Hooked on Books group succeeds in raising $10,000, it will allocate about $1,250 per school to purchase books. As of Sunday, Hooked on Books had raised just $400 of its $10,000 goal.
The group plans to have the district teachers work with Madison Reading Project to purchase books if the fundraiser is successful. Madison Reading Project, one of more than 380 businesses statewide nominated this summer for Innovator of the Year, won the 2020 Peoples Choice award in a Milwaukee-based virtual awards ceremony Oct. 13.
Judges noted Madison Reading Project’s rapid response to the COVID pandemic by partnering with other nonprofits to safely get new books and literacy support materials into the hands of Southern Wisconsin children confined to their homes.
“We were thrilled to be named one of four winners when nearly 400 other organizations were in the competition,” said Rowan Childs, executive director and founder of the Madison-based Madison Reading Project. “Winning the Peoples Choice award is an awesome honor. I’m very proud of our staff, volunteers and donors who all play a role nourishing childrens’ young minds during the pandemic.”
Founded as a 501©(3) nonprofit in 2013, Madison Reading Project delivers, at no charge, high quality culturally and linguistically diverse literacy enrichment programs and brand-new books to underserved children. In coming days, Madison Reading Project will launch a new southern Wisconsin campaign to collect new and gently used books to be given away this winter.
Van Engel, a Waterloo resident, said the book drive for SPASD students is about putting books in the hands of Sun Prairie kids and getting them away from their screens.
“Children are now learning on computers all day,” Van Engel said. “They need to break away from computers and read physical books to help grow their imaginations, continue reading, and have an enjoyable educational experience overall.”
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/hookedonbooksspasd2020/ and https://www.gofundme.com/f/hooked-on-books-for-sun-prairie-schools.
