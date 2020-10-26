The Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation & Rotary District 6250 gifted $10,000 to the Colonial Club for the purchase of a new commercial freezer and refrigerator. Bob Power, (center) Executive Director of the Colonial Club accepted the check from Aaron Oppenheimer, (far right) President of the Rotary Club and Colonial Club Board of Director member & Rotarian Jim Mastrangelo (far left).

"With the continued increases in requests for home delivered meals, this new equipment will ensure we have enough food on hand to serve those in need in Northeast Dane County," Power said.

