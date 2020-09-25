Boys & Girls Club's Back2School Campaign needs donations
Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County needs your support! We are here to do whatever it takes to ensure all kids have equal access to resources and an inclusive environment through our #Back2School Campaign, aiming to raise $100,000 to support 1,500 local youth.

Support our campaign at www.bgcdc.org/donate

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’s goal to lead the way in youth development programs by working together with local businesses, foundations, and community programs to produce positive outcomes for nearly 7,750 young people and their families.

