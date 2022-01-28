Good Shepherd Episcopal Church welcomes a new priest

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church welcomed its new priest this month with the arrival of the Rev. Don Fleischman.
Father Don comes to Good Shepherd from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Madison, where he continues to serve as their priest. He is a long-time resident of the Dane County area and is looking forward to serving in the Sun Prairie community.
Father Don comes to Good Shepherd with experience in ordained ministry and secular positions. He attended Western Michigan University earning a degree in music. Father Don received his seminary education at two seminaries: Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and The Virginia Theological Seminary. His first call in parish ministry was as the Associate Minister of Angola Christian Church in Angola, Indiana.
His path in ministry has taken many unforeseen turns. He is very excited that his winding path has led him to Good Shepherd. He has served at churches in Richland Center, the Student Center at UW-Madison, and Madison since his ordination in the Episcopal Church. He also served the University of Wisconsin — Madison in their media production group for many years before devoting himself to full-time ministry.
As the pastor at Good Shepherd, Father Don will encourage church members to work together in the community. He believes that the gifts he developed through his variety of experiences helps people communicate their ideas about their faith and service to the community through conversation and to express them in various forms of media. He believes in listening to people, encouraging them to tell their compelling stories, and then empowering them to act on their convictions.
Father Don will join Rev. Bill Dunlop, who started Good Shepherd in June of 2021 as a deacon. Deacon Bill is a 15-year resident of Sun Prairie and has been ordained since 2015. He serves at St. Paul’s, Watertown and has served in the Episcopal Diocese at St. Mark’s, Beaver Dam and at the UW Madison Student Ministry. He also serves in the Sun Prairie Community as the Vice President of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends.
Good Shepherd welcomes Father Don and is looking forward to his ministry here, in the community of Sun Prairie, and the greater Dane County area. The community is excited about the time to come and continuing to support our friends and neighbors in Sun Prairie.
Good Shepherd has served the Sun Prairie community for over 30 years. The community has been worshiping at its current location, the white church at the corner of Grand Avenue (Highway C) and Windsor Street (Highway 19), since 2000.
The church is a part of the Episcopal Church of America and the Diocese of Milwaukee. It provides both English and Spanish services to serve Sun Prairie’s diverse community. Its members are active in the community serving and supporting Sunshine Place, operating a community garden on site, supporting the Salvation Army, and other community endeavors.
Additional information about English and Spanish services or to contact Father Don, go to the church’s website at https://www.gsechurch.com/ or call 608-837-3308.