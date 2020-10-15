Get ready for the 2020 Trunk or Treat sponsored by the City of Sun Prairie Parks Recreation and Forestry Dept and Sun Prairie Community Schools.

This Halloween event is to provide the Sun Prairie community with a safe alternative to traditional trick or treating. Masks are required when walking through the event and please adhere to social distancing guidelines*

This is a FREE event but, due to COVID-19 restrictions you MUST pre-register for this event.

Trunk or Treat Admission: each member of your party must have a ticket for entry. Your ticket is good for the time slot indicated on your ticket.

Location 1: Family Aquatic Center Parking Lot, 920 Linnerud Dr

Ticket times

3:00pm-3:30pm; 3:30pm-4:00pm; 4:00pm-4:30pm; 4:30pm-5:00pm

Location 2: Northside Elementary School, 230 W Klubertanz Dr

Ticket times

3:00pm-3:30pm; 3:30pm-4:00pm; 4:00pm-4:30pm; 4:30pm-5:00pm

Date And Time

Sat, October 31, 2020

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM CDT

