If a feeling of deja vu swept over you while watching some episodes of American Crime Story on FX, it’s because the woman playing Susan — Linda Tripp’s cubicle mate — is actually Jenny Paul, a 1987 Sun Prairie High School graduate who took a roundabout way to becoming an actor.
“I was involved in the drama program with Sue Phillips. And I did some productions. I was both backstage and my senior year I was on stage in The Crucible,” said Paul during a recent interview.
Former German language teacher Ann Weber was among Paul’s favorite teachers at SPHS, which was at 220 Kroncke Drive when she graduated.
“ I was going to be a teacher and I sort of changed my major throughout. So I didn’t start out to be like a drama teacher, I was going to be a German teacher,” Paul remembered.
“And then I slowly sort of changed my major to theater — I was going to be a theater teacher, which obviously never came to fruition,” Paul said. “I went from college right into the theater as a stage manager, so I never did any local productions in Sun Prairie, or anything, and I mostly started my career backstage as a stage manager.”
After 10 years working as a stage manager in Milwaukee, Paul began taking classes at The Second City in Chicago.
“I went through sort of, again, a period of like, ‘okay, what am I doing with my life?’ and that’s when I went to nursing school,” Paul remembered.
Admitting the journey was “sort of a roundabout way to get to acting,” Paul began working as a nurse and was in that profession for 10 years.
“And then about three years ago, I permanently moved to LA to finally commit to trying to pursue acting,” said Paul, who was in Sun Prairie over the weekend to attend a wedding. “So it’s only a really bad sort of a three year journey. I mean, it’s been a longer journey than that, but you know, three years sort of dedicated to finally saying, ‘I want to be an actor.’
Knowing she needed to hire an agent, Paul recalled she sat down in 2020, did a mass mailing and was able to find and hire an agent quickly, “which was great. I don’t know that it’s that easy for people, but for some reason, I sort of lucked into that pretty good.”
Then, COVID-19 hit.
“Things kind of shut down for a little bit and August is when I got to audition for American Crime Story,” Paul remembered. “It was honestly one of my first. I had a couple auditions through my agent, but that was like the first sort of big thing that she sent me.
“And then at that time, usually you would go in and audition, but everything’s sort of online now or you do your take yourself and you send it in. So that’s what I did,” Paul recalled.
“And then I waited. About two months later is when I found out I got the part,” Paul said. “It’s kind of a waiting game . . . you have to sort of wait until you get an audition to do it. So that can be a hard process to sit through and wait for.”
Paul appears in episodes one through five and in episode 9 and 10 of American Crime Story, which tells the story of the Monica Lewinsky-President Bill Clinton scandal that ended in Clinton’s impeachment on obstruction of justice charges.
“They started filming last November,” Paul said. “So that’s when I started and then because of COVID everything was a little bit strange. You couldn’t really hang around anywhere — you were either in your trailer or then you were in what’s called like a holding area before your scenes.”
All of her scenes are with Sarah Paulson, the famous actress who portrays Linda Tripp.
“Honestly — if she wasn’t in makeup and hair — I would walk right past her and then I’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I mostly saw her as Linda Tripp,” Paul said.
“But she was wonderful and gracious and just a lot of fun to work with. We had I think we had a good rapport and we had — our relationship in the show is very adversarial, Paul said. “And so we would sort of continue that off camera and so that was fun . . . I know there was a moment when I first started and she sort of initiated that and, I was fairly new to all of this, so I thought ‘okay, what do I do here? What’s my what’s my game plan?’”
Paul decided to play along with Paulson’s method acting. “And I think that served me well. We had a good connection and a good relationship that we built on. There was one producer in particular, besides Ryan [Murphy]. His name was Brad Simpson and he was on set almost all the time that I was there. And the writer was there . . . and that’s it. It was it was fun. It was very . . . welcoming and a really great experience,” Paul said.
The only direction about her character came from Ryan Murphy.
“Sort of one of the only notes I got was ‘you hate her. You couldn’t hate her more’ . . . so I just sort of channeled all the people that have annoyed me over the years in different work settings and . . . put it all in there,” Paul said about her role as Susan. “I tell everybody it was so fun to be outwardly hostile towards somebody because that’s not me in real life. It’s kind of fun to be able to look at somebody and just be like, ‘You’re annoying’.”
Although she hasn’t been contacted for more work as a result of her performance in American Crime Story, Paul is hopeful. “I’ve been excited because the the character I think has made an impact on the show in a good way,” Paul said, “so I am hoping that it will bring me more work — definitely.”
As for those considering the acting profession, Paul had some advice.
“Advice that I’ve gotten is that you’re in the place you should be, and that you have to be yourself and you’re perfect at where you are and who you are at this moment,” Paul said.
“And just keep doing it. While you have to get feedback from people, you also have to have your own feedback and . . . take others’ with a grain of salt. And do what you know, follow your instincts and do what is good for you,” Paul said. “That makes sense.”
Episodes 9 and 10 of American Crime Story are scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 9 on FX and on demand on the streaming service Hulu; see www.fxnetworks.com or hulu.com for details.