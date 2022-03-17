Adam Bougie opened his new Glass Nickel Pizza location at the corner of Main and Vine streets in downtown Sun Prairie on Friday, March 11 for pick-up and delivery only — without any fanfare.
But make no mistake about it: After months of delays — both COVID and supply-chain induced — Bougie is ecstatic to be as far as he is with the new Glass Nickel location at 410 E. Main St. with space for a bar, dining room and meeting room. Nine apartments are waiting to be occupied on the two floors above the restaurant.
Its Bougie’s triumphant return to downtown Sun Prairie after his original Glass Nickel location just blocks away was destroyed in the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion.
“Well, it’s good to be up and running for sure. There’s a lot of work left to do like nothing I’ve had before,” Bougie said, adding that his employees and he worked 13 hour days to get equipment moved from the most recent Glass Nickel near the Bird and Main intersection into the new space.
“It’s all basically juggling and trying to get the pieces to fall together over especially the last month or so — it’s been pretty hectic,” said Bougie, who said he had to vacate the Bird-Main location by the end of March.
Supply chain delays cost him some time waiting for windows for the new building. The Sun Prairie Glass Nickel owner is still waiting for exterior brick work to commence after the temperatures consistently warm up, and then he can rent the apartments. Bougie said he’s already getting Facebook messages from people who want to lease the apartments when they are finished.
“Luckily I got the grant from the state because that was my overages already. Well, I’m still over budget more because that was going to cover some of my increases in lumber and some of the other stuff from when we originally got our bids. It was way lower than when we actually started the work,” Bougie said.
“So yeah, building a building during a pandemic,” Bougie added, shrugging his shoulders, “I don’t recommend it.”
Many of the kitchen items were part of the original Glass Nickel at the corner of Bristol and Main — but now it’s all on one floor, which makes it more convenient for workers. The dining room is not finished (it’s missing tables and chairs on order right now) but it does have a unique bar that runs nearly the entire width of the space.
Paul Davis Restoration saved the bricks salvaged from the first Glass Nickel location at the corner of Main and Bristol streets and were in conversation with Bougie about what to do with them. Made with columns from the cream-colored bricks that were, the bar is one of the few items that physically represents the old location.
“They did all the bar work,” Bougie said, “basically kind of bookending . . . they were here at the start, and were passionate about wanting to be part of this project and do something for us.”
With metal salvaged from a shed demolished by construction contractor Bachmann, the bar is awaiting a final treatment: The nickel top.
“I love the fact that the bricks are part of the project,” Bougie said. Some of the bricks even have burn marks on them. There was a brief debate about whether to clean them up or not, but the decision was to leave them as they are.
“We’re talking about possibly bricking some of these columns [in the dining room] and we’re going to put like just one really big long live edge high top here,” Bougie said, gesturing between the two columns near the bar. “So it’d be groups of two, groups of four, they can sit at a bar level table here. And then this, in essence, will kind of end up being the bar area here and everything over on the other side — with the booths and tables — will be more obviously, then, the dining side of things.”
What’s been the reaction from customers he’s talked with so far?
“Positive — people are happy we’re here. I think some people come in and see this open space and would like to see everything in place, which will happen soon enough,” Bougie said. “I think most people can kind of see in their head what’s coming — the bar is mostly done. It’s a big, big space. People are definitely happy to have us here. The neighbors have been really supportive. But people are saying they’re really excited to have a drink at the bar and sit outside and have drinks and food out there.”
The dining room also has a garage door that can be raised and lowered to let the breeze in and allow customers to move from the dining room to the outdoor patio.
Just off the dining room — separated from the main dining room by a sliding barn door —is a gathering room. Bougie said he could envision the space being used for small parties or gatherings and even some Business Improvement District board meetings.
Just north of the new Glass Nickel, a parking lot reserved for tenants and customers awaits blacktop.
Does Bougie plan to use a large fan pointed west to spread the aroma of cooking pizzas to entice employees from the Sun Prairie Municipal Building — located across Vine Street — to dine at Glass Nickel?
He said it could be more than just city hall employees who will smell what Glass Nickel’s cooking.
“All our hooding and everything’s on the roof,” Bougie said, referring to the kitchen ventilation, “so it’s probably going do that naturally — and disperse throughout the whole city.”
Reach Glass Nickel by phone at 608-834-9919 or learn more online at glassnickelpizza.com.