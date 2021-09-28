The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry invites the community to come down on Friday Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 18 Rickel Road for an outdoor farmers market and much more.
“This outreach event is also our way of celebrating our newly expanded space,” said Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Board president Mark Thompson.
In addition to the outdoor market, there will be several activities and a free lunch and Culvers ice cream. Attendees can register for a fast access food pantry card and Thanksgiving baskets, and a chance to win gift cards to area retailers.There will be a virtual tour of our new space and more.
Sun Prairie EMS Team will be hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
“Whether you want to help or need help, all are invited to attend to help raise awareness to our efforts to end hunger in Sun Prairie and beyond,” Thompson said.
This is an outdoor event and masks are encouraged.