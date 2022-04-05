Allyson (Ally) is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. Her mother is Chris Wayland. Ally is being recognized as an Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in SPHS’s Black Student Union. Her advisor is Ms. Amy Mader.
Ally’s future plans after she graduates from SPHS in 2022 are to attend Madison College for a degree in cosmetology. She also has a strong interest in working with social justice as this is extremely important to her.
Ally said that she had a rough time as a student in the past. When she was a sophomore, however, she gained a support system that according to Ally “saved her.” She thanks the following teachers for helping her: Kathleen Heinrich, Amy Mader, Caitlin Fahey, and Jill Brown.
Iyanna Chambers
Iyanna is a junior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Irene Cook and Karim Chambers. Iyanna is being recognized as the Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in the Black Student Union at Sun Prairie High School. Her advisor is Ms. Amy Mader.
Her extra-curricular activities in addition to the Black Student Union include Track, RISE, and Instructional Framework.
Iyanna is a recipient of the BEAM (Black Excellence Achievement Makers) award.
Iyanna’s future plans include going to college to become a dental hygienist.