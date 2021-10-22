Sun Prairie High School Student Katina Maclin has been doing great things inside and outside of the classroom, which includes interning with 100 Black Men of Madison.
100 Black Men of Madison is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of youth in the Madison area, especially African American males, through mentoring, education, health and wellness, and economic development programs. Specifically, Katina is working in the Madison City Clerk’s office under the mentorship of Maribeth Witzel Behl, whose job focuses on coordinating local voting, voter registration, and voter licensing.
Most students do not have the opportunity to participate in valuable programs like these until they are enrolled in college. Yet, Katina’s determination and drive is allowing her to obtain first-hand exposure to what it is like to work in the real world, while only being in high school.
Katina’s day-to-day tasks include working on equity analysis and graphic design. She also has participated in a Voter and Registration Question and Answer and helped coordinate a National Voter Registration Day event earlier last month. Katina says that completing these tasks has helped her develop her social skills in the workplace.
“I have learned to be more assertive and to speak up, whereas before I have been much more passive,” said Katina. “This will really help me in the future in different career paths and opportunities. As an adult, you need to be assertive because most times there will not be someone else who will take care of your responsibilities for you.”
When asked what her favorite part of interning with this organization was, Katina said, “My favorite part is the organization’s activeness in the community. I always have something to work on, and everything I have to do is always something I feel is impactful.”
Dr. Floyd Rose, President of 100 Black Men of Madison, said that “Katina is multitalented, highly capable, responsible, works well with others and has no ceiling of achievement.”