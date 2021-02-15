Get a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Summit Headquarters, 1709 Landmark Drive in Cottage Grove from Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more info, visit https://jangodx.com/community-testing/.

Summit  Credit Union is partnering with the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services and JangoDx to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at our Cottage Grove Headquarters.

Important things to know:

Tests are self-administered – use this link to watch a video about the procedure and learn more

Participants will receive results in 3-7 days via email or text from Healthvana

Call 800-936-0534 and select option 1 if you have questions

Load comments