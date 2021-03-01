The March 6, 2021 pre-order Sun Prairie Farmers' Market products and vendors include:
Ann In A Jam
: Jams
Bauman's Natural Meats
: Pork, Chicken, Beef, Seafood
Beans n Cream Bakehouse
: Breads, Coffee, Sweets
Buck & Honey's
: Hot and fresh Breakfast Burritos, Scones, Pizza Kits
Capri Cheese
: Various Goat and Sheep Milk Cheeses
Calico Confections
: Cheesecakes, Brownies, Sweet Treats
Great Harvest Bread Co. Wisconsin Dells
: Breads, Mixes, Dog Treats
Lapacek's Orchard
: Applesauce, Caramels, Sparkling Cider
Macarons Boutique by Sim
: French Macarons
Wells Farms
: Beef, Eggs
All orders are due by Thursday, March 4th for pick up on Saturday, March 6th.
Orders can be place online at https://www.localline.ca/sunprairiefarmersmarket
