The March 6, 2021 pre-order Sun Prairie Farmers' Market products and vendors include:

Ann In A Jam

: Jams

Bauman's Natural Meats

: Pork, Chicken, Beef, Seafood

Beans n Cream Bakehouse

: Breads, Coffee, Sweets

Buck & Honey's

: Hot and fresh Breakfast Burritos, Scones, Pizza Kits

Capri Cheese

: Various Goat and Sheep Milk Cheeses

Calico Confections

: Cheesecakes, Brownies, Sweet Treats

Great Harvest Bread Co. Wisconsin Dells

: Breads, Mixes, Dog Treats

Lapacek's Orchard

: Applesauce, Caramels, Sparkling Cider

Macarons Boutique by Sim

: French Macarons

Wells Farms

: Beef, Eggs

All orders are due by Thursday, March 4th for pick up on Saturday, March 6th.

Orders can be place online at https://www.localline.ca/sunprairiefarmersmarket

