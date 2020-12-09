Match-the-Match campaign to help Shelter From the Storm Ministries

Help this holiday season with the SFTSM End of The Year Giving Campaign-Match the Match.
The offered matching fund is for every $1 raised, the foundation will contribute 50 cents up to $25,000 until Dec. 31, 2020 to help raise $75,000 for this campaign, ($50k from generous donors and $25k from the match). This is a great opportunity for giving.
Shelter From the Storm Ministries 2020 matching grant is made possible by the Meester Family Foundation. This year Giving Tuesday and the End of the Year Giving are included in the match. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities. Look for Giving Tuesday Match the Match Giving envelopes in the Sun Prairie Star newspaper on Dec. 8, 2020.
Shelter from the Storms Ministries provides support for the women and kids in the shelter because of donors’ generosity.
Shelter From The Storm Ministries, Inc. (SFTSM) is a 501 ©3 non-profit ministry, incorporated in Wisconsin,led by a local volunteer Board of Directors and Executive Team, with no national affiliation. SFTSM is a Christian organization made up of individuals with various religious affiliations who have come together to address the problem of homelessness for single moms and their children in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Donation mailing address:
Shelter From The Storm Ministries
P.O. Box 152
Sun Prairie WI 53590
For credit card and ACH donations, please visit https://sftsm.org/donate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.