October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month

During October, we celebrate people with Down syndrome and shine a light on the abilities and dreams of those with Down syndrome. Events will take place this month to break down barriers and focus on promoting advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome.
GiGi’s Playhouse, Madison’s only Down syndrome achievement center, is thrilled to announce we have multiple ways to help celebrate this important month.
GiGi’s Playhouse will celebrate our participants at the in-person Generation G Gala on Friday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Madison Marriott West. The gala is key to expanding our voice in the world and to promoting our mission — to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. Generation G is a conscious decision to be better every day. Be Accepting. Be Generous. Be Kind.
The Madison Playhouse is one of 60 GiGi’s Playhouse Down syndrome achievement centers and startups located in the U.S. and Mexico. GiGi’s Madison opened in 2016 and serves over 300 families. 99% of GiGi’s programs are provided by trained volunteers that graciously donate their time. Although programs are offered free of charge to participants, they are not free for GiGi’s to deliver.
The gala is the most important fundraiser of the year and is crucial to our ability to offer educational programming free of charge to our families. This important night will feature emcee, Leigh Mills of NBC15, celebrations of our 5th anniversary of serving the community and our Founding Board President Emeritus, Zane Torgrude, and having the chance to meet our inspiring
The Gala will include a sit-down dinner, silent auction, wine pull, fund a need presentation, games, a performance by Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, and a DJ to dance the night away. Gala tickets and Sponsorships are still available by visiting www.gigismadison.org.
GiGi’s Playhouse GiGi’s Playhouse was founded by Nancy Gianni in 2003, after her daughter, GiGi, was diagnosed with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse meets the demand for programs that target the underserved population of more than 450,000 Americans living with Down syndrome.
GiGi’s Playhouse is a 501©(3) tax-exempt organization that survives completely on charitable donations. Funds raised from the 2021 Gala will enrich children and adults with Down syndrome through vital programs such as one-on-one literacy and math tutoring, speech and language therapy, fitness classes, career training, social groups, and more. GiGi’s Playhouse also works to break down barriers and advance its vision of acceptance for all, through the #GenerationG campaign: Be Accepting. Be Generous. Be Kind.
For more information, visit www.GiGisPlayhouse.org