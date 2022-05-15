The Colonial Club Senior Center, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are no longer required; however, we support anyone wishing to wear a mask.
Club activities scheduled for May 16-20, 2022 include:
Monday, May 16
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
• Hyland sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Day for Seniors with the Sunshine Sisters 1:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online atcolonialclub.org.