The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie’s east side, offers services for individuals ages 55 and older. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Masks are no longer required; however, anyone wishing to may wear a mask.
This week’s activities include:
Monday, May 23• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
•Senior Scams presentation by Tiffany Bernhardt-Schultz of the Better Business Bureau 10 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Book Club 1 p.m.
Friday, May 27
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.