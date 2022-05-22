Colonial Club
Nicole Hoffmann photo

The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie’s east side, offers services for individuals ages 55 and older. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Masks are no longer required; however, anyone wishing to may wear a mask.

This week’s activities include:

Monday, May 23• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.

• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

•Senior Scams presentation by Tiffany Bernhardt-Schultz of the Better Business Bureau 10 a.m.

• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome

• Mahjong 2 p.m.

• Chimes 1 p.m.

• Chorus 2 p.m.

• Line Dancing 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Rummikub 10 a.m.

• Euchre 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.

• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Canasta 12:30 p.m.

• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.

• Book Club 1 p.m.

Friday, May 27

• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.

• Mahjong 10 a.m.

• Dominoes 10 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.

For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.